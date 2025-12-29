Captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen) is rarely as carefree as he is with doctor Sophia (Valentina Pahde). It's clear: love is in the air here. ZDF/Dirk Bartling

It will be the romantic highlight of the New Year's episode of "Traumschiff": episode actress Valentina Pahde first turns Florian Silbereisen's head - and then even kisses him. In an interview, the two TV stars revealed why filming the scene was "bizarre".

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a romantic kissing scene between Florian Silbereisen and Valentina Pahde in the New Year's episode of "Traumschiff".

Behind the scenes, however, the shoot was unromantic and chaotic, as the scene was shot spontaneously, late at night and under precise direction.

Valentina Pahde nevertheless praised Silbereisen as an extremely professional and likeable colleague. Show more

Off to Africa: In the New Year's episode of "Das Traumschiff", TV fans go on an exploration tour to Madikwe in South Africa. The captain on board is once again Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen). But this time he is finding it particularly difficult to concentrate on his job. The reason: the doctor Sophia - played by Valentina Pahde - is really turning Parger's head. Kiss included.

However, the filming was not as romantic as the moment is staged for the TV audience. Pahde has now revealed this to "Bild". "We were told who, when and where to turn our heads. You're more concerned with that than intensely enjoying a kiss," she recalled of the precise instructions behind the camera. That's why it was "much less romantic than you would imagine", explained the ex-GZSZ star.

There was no trace of Valentina Pahde before the kissing scene

In general, the circumstances surrounding the filming of the kissing scene were pretty chaotic, as Florian Silbereisen recalled. "The kissing scene came completely without warning," said the actor. The crew had actually already finished work. But because the weather forecast was bad, they rushed to add the kissing scene - "in the middle of the night", as Silbereisen described it.

Florian Silbereisen is a captain and gentleman in one when it comes to doctor Sophia Berg (Valentina Pahde). ZDF/Dirk Bartling

But there was another problem: Valentina Pahde was nowhere to be found. "She had just treated herself to a massage, which she had to stop immediately," explained Silbereisen. According to Silbereisen, the kissing scene itself was "bizarre": "When the director gives you very precise instructions for a kiss and you have to kiss in front of a team of 30 people!" But the warm Bavarian greeting with a "Servus" had broken the ice between the actors straight away.

Valentina Pahde was also very enthusiastic about the kissing scene itself. The same goes for Silbereisen's kissing skills. "It was totally good! Florian is professional through and through", she had nothing but words of praise for her colleague. "He was one of the most likeable colleagues I've ever kissed." But what is even more exciting in "Das Traumschiff - Afrika: Madikwe" is what is not shown. TV viewers can see this for themselves on Thursday, January 1, at 8.15 pm. ZDF will then broadcast the latest spin-off of the TV film series.