Rosi Mittermaier died on January 4, 2024 at the age of 72. Eight months earlier, the German ski icon had been diagnosed with cancer.
Now her husband Christian Neureuther has spoken publicly for the first time about his wife's final weeks and days. Together with his son Felix, the widower was a guest on the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation (BR) TV program "Gipfeltreffen".
During a hike to the 1780-metre-high Wank peak near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the two men spoke with presenter Werner Schmidbauer about his wife and mother Rosi's cancer and the last eight months. "That was the most intense time in our lives," said Christian Neureuther.
Rosi Mittermaier was an "incredibly strong woman"
As soon as presenter Schmidbauer mentioned Mittermaier's name during the picnic on the summit, tears rolled down son Felix's face.
In the aftermath, father Christian tried to cover up the sad mood a little.
The 75-year-old widower explained how "incredibly strong" his wife had always been and that shortly before she passed away, she had expressly asked him not to be sad but to look after the children instead.
His late wife had also advised him not to talk about her sporting successes.
When asked by the presenter, Christian Neureuther said that her victories and medals were never important to Rosi Mittermaier. He would also mention this "because it is such a great message".