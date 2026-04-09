Grand seigneur of German film - Mario Adorf is dead - Gallery Mario Adorf is dead. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mario Adorf with his wife Monique. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mario Adorf on the sidelines of the Bambi Awards in 1978 (archive photo) Image: dpa Adorf lifts the then 12-year-old lead actor of "The Tin Drum". (archive picture) Image: dpa Adorf during the shooting of the film "Fedora" in 1977 (archive photo) Image: dpa Adorf and Karin Baal in an undated photograph. (archive picture) Image: dpa Grand seigneur of German film - Mario Adorf is dead - Gallery Mario Adorf is dead. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mario Adorf with his wife Monique. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mario Adorf on the sidelines of the Bambi Awards in 1978 (archive photo) Image: dpa Adorf lifts the then 12-year-old lead actor of "The Tin Drum". (archive picture) Image: dpa Adorf during the shooting of the film "Fedora" in 1977 (archive photo) Image: dpa Adorf and Karin Baal in an undated photograph. (archive picture) Image: dpa

He will be remembered as the actor of the century: Mario Adorf. He has now died in Paris at the age of 95. An obituary.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The actor Mario Adorf has died in Paris at the age of 95.

He was considered one of the defining figures of German-language film.

He became famous through numerous roles, for example in "Kir Royal", "The Tin Drum" or as the villain Santer in Karl May films.

Adorf has received numerous awards for his life's work. Show more

Mario Adorf played villains and patriarchs often and with pleasure: some love him for his performance as the swanky factory owner in the cult series "Kir Royal", others know him as the villain Santer from the Karl May films. Mario Adorf played countless roles in the theater, on television and in the cinema. On Wednesday, the acting legend died in Paris at the age of 95, as his management and his film agency confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Mario Adorf is one of the greats of the film industry. He lived through the golden age of cinema, enjoyed the glamor and, despite all his fame, remained a fine, polite man. A gentleman who enjoyed life and entertained people. Last fall, the actor celebrated his 95th birthday without a fuss "with a dinner with a few friends", as he revealed to the German Press Agency shortly beforehand.

The fact that he would make a career as an actor had not yet become apparent in his youth. Born in Switzerland, Adorf grew up in the small Eifel town of Mayen in Rhineland-Palatinate. While others played in the school theater, he was the class clown. After leaving school, however, he was drawn to acting. He studied at the Otto Falckenberg School in Munich.

Famous roles

His breakthrough in front of the camera came in 1957 as a murderer of women in Robert Siodmak's crime thriller "Nachts, wenn der Teufel kam". He appeared in the Oscar-winning film "The Tin Drum" (1979), in "The Great Bellheim" (1993) and in Helmut Dietl's "Rossini" (1997). Adorf's performance as the nasty Rhenish glue manufacturer Heinrich Haffenloher in the 1986 ARD series "Kir Royal" is legendary, with the famous quote: "I'll fuck you so much with my money!"

Mario Adorf at the Berlinale. Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/Cover Images

In his own words, one of the roles he was most often asked about was one he didn't actually want to play: that of Santer, the villain who shot Winnetou's sister Nscho-tschi. In a dpa interview in the fall of 2023, Adorf recalled the time with amusement. Outraged fans had insulted him. He often heard phrases like "I hate you because you shot Nscho-tschi". He had wanted to turn down the role offer. Santer was just evil, he said, and he wasn't interested. Then he let himself be persuaded and played the role.

Humility and a down-to-earth attitude

His film career simply fell into place. "I was lucky," said Adorf. "My career was comfortable in that sense. It wasn't a fight for recognition." That's why he didn't develop any great ambition. He never strived for anything, not even an Oscar. He was always satisfied with what he was allowed to do. "With a certain humility and a down-to-earth attitude, that's how I would describe it."

He described the fact that he once turned down a role in Billy Wilder's "One, Two, Three" as a mistake. At the time, he was even a little proud of it. But: "Of course it was stupid, I have to admit that."

Adorf has received numerous awards for his artistic work: Adolf Grimme Award, Federal Cross of Merit, Golden Camera, Bambi, German Television Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Cosmopolitan into old age

Adorf lived in Italy for a long time, probably the best time of his life, as he said. "I really enjoyed being able to experience this dolce vita." He then returned to Germany, partly because of the politics of the then Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

As a politically interested person, he was concerned about the state of the world. "There are so many things that I would have thought impossible, partly because of my experience in the war." During and after the war, he experienced fear of death and hunger. "In the post-war period, I really starved for years. And I always say I wouldn't wish it on anyone. Neither that they have to suffer fear of death, nor that they go hungry." The fact that right-wing populists are gaining strength again is "incomprehensible" to him. He continued: "To suddenly put democracy, which has brought us peace for so long, at risk - why?"

In his private life, Adorf had found happiness with his second wife Monique. He was previously married to Lis Verhoeven. Their daughter Stella is from this relationship. Adorf's adopted home was Munich. He spent a lot of time in Paris and Cannes, his wife's home town. He remained cosmopolitan into old age.

The actor has now died after a short illness, according to a statement. Adorf told his manager of many years, Michael Stark, that he would like to thank his audience for their loyalty over the decades.

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