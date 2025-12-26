"Who wants to be a millionaire?" Christmas special Oppps: Christina Bauer finally made it to the guessing chair after three attempts. She dropped from 16,000 to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Tom Lorenz from Stuttgart didn't know what a "scrunch seam" was and fell from 8,000 to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Proof photo: Lena Mausbach's daughter used to have the same hairstyle as Jauch in the 80s. She went home with 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Alexander Krewer was open about his autism. He won the highest sum of the evening: 64,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Lea Holtorf from Hamburg was initially on the fence, but won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Gloria Dilba can continue playing in the second part of the Christmas special on Friday - then for 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Christmas special Oppps: Christina Bauer finally made it to the guessing chair after three attempts. She dropped from 16,000 to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Tom Lorenz from Stuttgart didn't know what a "scrunch seam" was and fell from 8,000 to 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Proof photo: Lena Mausbach's daughter used to have the same hairstyle as Jauch in the 80s. She went home with 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Alexander Krewer was open about his autism. He won the highest sum of the evening: 64,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Lea Holtorf from Hamburg was initially on the fence, but won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Gloria Dilba can continue playing in the second part of the Christmas special on Friday - then for 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A contestant on the Christmas special of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" made a joke at Günther Jauch's expense. He took the allusion to his age and his current appearances in commercials with humor. But the candidate later took a nosedive.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Christmas special, contestant Christina Bauer made us laugh with a cheeky joke about Günther Jauch's age and pharmacy advertising.

Despite initial entertainment, she fell to 500 euros in the 16,000-euro question because she relied on two jokers, both of which were wrong.

Alexander Krewer won the highest prize of the evening with 64,000 euros. Show more

The big Christmas special of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" comes around every year. Not quite as often, but candidate Christina Bauer has already been in the RTL studio with Jauch three times. "We know each other from somewhere," the presenter greeted the candidate. On her fourth attempt, she finally managed to take her place in the guessing chair as the winner of the selection round.

"Next year you have a milestone birthday, you have to hurry a bit," commented the candidate. Jauch scrutinized her because he recognized the ambiguity. "Maybe you won't go on forever," Christina Bauer explained unnecessarily. "I don't know how tactically clever that was, right at the beginning...", joked Günther Jauch.

Candidate teases Jauch: "You're always filling prescriptions at the pharmacy"

The contestant said: "You're always at the doctor's." Jauch looked at her questioningly and was told: "You're always filling prescriptions at the pharmacy." The presenter had to laugh along with the audience at the joke at his expense. The candidate alluded to Jauch's pharmacy commercials, which are currently running on TV and on the Internet.

The candidate herself contributed to the Christmas decorations in the studio: with a stuffed moose that sang the classic "Jingle Bells Rock". Purchased in America - "the love of my life - until 2017", said Bauer. Between the lines in the conversation, it became clear who she was alluding to without mentioning the name: Donald Trump 's two terms in office. She had even shaken hands with President Obama, however.

Three jokers lead to the sidelines in the "dictionary" question

When Christina Bauer mentioned an ominous Anna, Jauch became curious. The candidate explained that this was the show employee who had briefed her today. Bauer's idea for a new "Who wants to be a millionaire?" special: an edition "for the employees, they would all like to sit here". Jauch was skeptical: "But then everyone has won something and is no longer here, then the store is closed because of wealth." The viewers laughed at this.

Whether the employee special will ever take place remained an unanswered question. The 16,000-euro question, on the other hand, was: "What can be taken from the dictionary?" The choices were: antelope = antelope, shrimp = shrimp, cockroach = cockroach, giraffe = giraffe. The 50:50 joker reduced the selection to C and D. Christina Bauer was annoyed because her idea - namely "the antelope" - did not stick.

Her former family doctor acted as the telephone joker. He was "75 percent in favor of Giraff". On Jauch's advice, Christina Bauer added a third joker for the same question: Jauch gave her a bonus joker in a gift box, especially for the two Christmas episodes. Chance had given Bauer the joker with which she could ask one of her fellow contestants for advice. Alexander Krewer, her predecessor in the hot seat, followed the telephone joker theory, but emphasized that he did not know for sure.

Christina Bauer relied on the double opinion - and came up with 500 euros! "The cockroach" would have been correct. Her live joker apologized, but she took the deep fall of 16,000 euros in her stride.

How the other candidates fared

Tom Lorenz from Stuttgart also fell from the four-digit to the three-digit range: in the 8,000 euro question, he plummeted to 500 euros with the wrong answer. He teased with a wink: "Maybe I'll go to other quiz shows." Jauch countered with feigned insult: "Maximum punishment for the presenter!"

Lena Mausbach from Münster provided a laugh with a photo interlude: her daughter, now four years old, looked like Günther Jauch in her younger years with her first hair. She won 16,000 euros.

Alexander Krewer had already made a name for himself as an extra joker in another episode - stupidly as the man who unintentionally wore his belly bare with the bottom button of his shirt undone and his trousers too low. This time, he had taken precautions and left his shirt over his trousers. He admitted to his autism, listed the pros and cons and won the biggest prize of the evening with 64,000 euros.

Lea Holtorf from Hamburg had to put up with the question from Jauch as to whether she knew the show, because the "free shot question" was for 300 euros. Thanks to Jauch's discreet help, she made it over this hurdle and ended up with 16,000 euros.

Gloria Dilba won 500 euros and can continue playing on Friday.

More videos from the department