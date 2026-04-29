Saying yes 15 years agoThis woman saved the love between Kate and William
Bruno Bötschi
29.4.2026
The heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Princess Kate are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. The couple have a woman who died in 2017 to thank for the fact that it happened at all.
29.04.2026, 10:00
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
A love straight out of a fairy tale: 15 years ago today, Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do".
The royal couple's history together is full of romance and drama - and two separations.
According to the British media, William and Kate owe the fact that they are now husband and wife to It girl Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who died in 2017.
Kate, meanwhile, enjoyed the nightlife in the British capital with her sister Pippa, who is two years younger. It is said that the Middleton sisters were "invited to almost every top party and the most exclusive nightclubs".