15 years ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do" in Westminster Abbey in London. They later kissed twice in a row on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: imago stock&people

The heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Princess Kate are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. The couple have a woman who died in 2017 to thank for the fact that it happened at all.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A love straight out of a fairy tale: 15 years ago today, Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do".

The royal couple's history together is full of romance and drama - and two separations.

According to the British media, William and Kate owe the fact that they are now husband and wife to It girl Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who died in 2017. Show more

William and Kate met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in the early 2000s - and fell in love.

Before the couple said "I do" 15 years ago today at Westminster Abbey in London, they had to go through two separations.

While the first separation in 2005 was short-lived, it didn't look like William and Kate would get back together for months in 2007.

Prince William: "I am free!"

After their second separation, William and Kate plunged into London's nightlife separately.

According to the British newspaper "The Mirror", William is said to have stood on a table in his favorite club at the time, Mahiki - which closed four years ago - and shouted:

"I'm free!"

Kate, meanwhile, enjoyed the nightlife in the British capital with her sister Pippa, who is two years younger. It is said that the Middleton sisters were "invited to almost every top party and the most exclusive nightclubs".

Palmer-Tomkinson: "Do you want him back?"

During one of these party nights, Kate is said to have met the then society girl Tara Palmer-Tomkinson (1971 to 2017), whose family is friends with the British royals.

"Do you want him back?" Palmer-Tomkinson is said to have asked Kate that night, according to The Sun. She then revealed that she still loved William.

"Cheer up," Palmer-Tomkinson advised her. And continued: "Say nothing, do nothing, then everything will be fine and he will come back." The advice not to go public apparently worked.

William and Kate definitely got back together months later.

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