The RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is playing for more than the usual top prize during the current €3 million week. So far, however, only one contestant has managed to win more than one million euros.

Bruno Bötschi

Today, Monday, January 5, marks the start of the 3 million week on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" on RTL. Until next Friday, January 9, the candidates have the chance to win a whole three million euros if they can answer the tricky questions posed by presenter Günther Jauch correctly.

Will one of them manage to break a ten-year-old record this week?

In 2015, Nadja Sidikjar won an incredible 1,538,450 euros in the "Jackpot Special". To date, this is the highest winning amount in the long history of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire".

Günther Jauch warns: "It won't be a walk in the park"

In the special episode of the popular quiz show, the winning sums of all participants who answered Günther Jauch's questions were added up. But only those who had the most correct answers could take home the money - everyone else went home empty-handed.

Nadja Sidikjar, 30 years old at the time and a freelance communications trainer, was one of three who made it to the guessing chair. "It won't be a walk in the park," the presenter warned her.

But the candidate kept her cool. From the 125,000 euro question onwards, she knew "that I would finish the show here with dignity", she told Bild in an interview in 2015 .

"I had got this far, although some of my reasons were very confused. It was like a movie," Sidikjar recalled. "You repeatedly said something wrong, but you didn't do anything wrong," the presenter praised her in the studio at the time.

Record winner felt "pretty empty" after the win

In the end, Nadja Sidikjar won 500,000 euros - as did another contestant. A play-off consisting of five questions was now to decide the winner.

And this was hard to beat in terms of suspense, because for a long time there was still a tie. Then Günther Jauch asked the fifth and decisive question:

"Which instrument's name is a short form of which instrument?" Sidikjar intuitively guessed "cello" - and made herself a millionaire in that moment.

"When I won, I felt pretty empty. I put two gold glitters from the studio in my pocket. They are now hanging on my wall in a picture frame," said the then 30-year-old in an interview with "Bild".

She explained that she wanted to use the money to pay off her parents' house and build a stair lift for her telephone joker, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Her three-year-old son should also receive something, and "some of the money should also go to the child protection association".

Not much else will change in her life, said Nadja Sidikjar in 2015: "I want peace and security, so I don't need any big changes. Money doesn't make you happy, but it calms you down."

It is not known what the record winner is doing today and what has ultimately become of her millions.

