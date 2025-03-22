His stage name doesn't feel like a foreign role to singer Thomas Anders. dpa (Archivbild)

Thomas Anders actually means - different. His civil name gets him into the odd situation or two. Once he was even suspected of theft.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The singer Thomas Anders has already found himself in need of an explanation because of his stage name.

Because his real name appears on his credit card, he has already been suspected of theft.

Otherwise, the singer uses his stage name almost everywhere. The only place where he has to sign his real name is at the tax office. Show more

Thomas Anders has already been suspected of theft because of his stage name. "I was in KaDeWe in Berlin and wanted to buy something and put down my credit card, which has my real name on it," said the pop singer, whose real name is Bernd Weidung.

"And the cashier took the card and said: "One moment, please" and went around the corner behind a wall. And that's when I heard her say: "I've got a huge problem here. Thomas Anders is standing here with a stolen credit card. What do I do now?"

The 62-year-old has just released a new album of Modern Talking songs. To mark the 40th anniversary, the singer has re-recorded the duo's first six albums. The 62-year-old told the German Press Agency that he would also be performing "Anders" everywhere in Koblenz. The only place where he has to sign his real name is at the tax office.

With old school friends, on the other hand, he would find it strange if they suddenly addressed him as Thomas, he said. But: "When my wife accompanies me to work, she also addresses me as Thomas." For him, "Thomas Anders" is not a different role. "I'm Thomas Anders to the public and I'm also Thomas Anders to myself, because as Bernd I wouldn't speak or think any differently to Thomas Anders."