For decades, Thomas Gottschalk shaped show entertainment on German television. Now the 74-year-old has made a decision. He wants to give his farewell performance in December.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Gottschalk has announced the end of his career as a show host in Saturday evening TV formats.

At the same time, however, Gottschalk has agreed to appear one last time in a Saturday evening show in December.

Entertainer Thomas Gottschalk has announced on TV that he is ending his career as a Saturday night TV entertainer.

"I'll be 75 next Sunday (May 18) and that's the point for a presenter where you should say you're taking yourself out," said the 74-year-old on the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" with Barbara Schöneberger and Günther Jauch. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

Gottschalk: "I looked after Saturday evening for 35 years"

"I have been in charge of Saturday evening for 35 years," said Gottschalk, followed by applause from the studio audience. But he also always emphasized:

When the day came that he was older than the Pope, it would have to be over - and the newly elected pontiff Leo XIV is 69 years old. However, the TV veteran agreed to appear again in a farewell show at the beginning of December.

Gottschalk is one of the most successful show hosts on German television. He hosted the classic ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?" for years.

Most recently, he was regularly seen together with Jauch (68) and Schöneberger (51) on Saturday evenings on RTL. He has also been very present with other shows on German television on various channels in recent years.

