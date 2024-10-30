"I touched women on TV purely for work. Like an actor who kisses in a movie because it's in the script": Entertainer Thomas Gottschalk (74) quarrels with the zeitgeist in his new book - and defends his assaultive behavior from earlier days. Picture: imago/APress

Thomas Gottschalk quarrels with the zeitgeist and causes a stir with controversial statements. Psychoanalyst Peter Schneider puts the German TV star's behavior in perspective - and doesn't leave a good mark on him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview in "Blick", psychoanalyst Peter Schneider from Zurich talks about the German TV star's controversial statements on sexism and cancel culture.

Gottschalk, who for decades was the professional youth of Germany, so to speak, struggles with the zeitgeist. He also does so in his recently published book "Unfiltered".

"I think Gottschalk is proud of his drivel, just like the so-called lateral thinkers are. With the Pope, it's part of the business model to be yesterday; with entertainers, it's unpleasant," says Schneider. Show more

"Thomas Gottschalk was a good entertainer, but times have changed."

In Blick, psychoanalyst Peter Schneider from Zurich talks about the 74-year-old German TV personality's controversial statements on sexism and cancel culture.

And Schneider doesn't have a good word to say about the former "Wetten, dass ...?" presenter's statements.

Gottschalk: "I touched women on TV purely for work"

"I had no sexual interest in the Spice Girls. I touched women on TV purely for work. Like an actor who kisses in a movie because it's in the script. I won't be accused of that as an attack."

Thomas Gottschalk has made headlines in recent weeks with sentences like these, uttered in an interview with the news magazine " Spiegel ", among others.

"There are a lot of people who can't help putting themselves in the limelight with their garbage": psychoanalyst Peter Schneider on TV star Thomas Gottschalk. Picture: SRF

Gottschalk, who was the professional youth of Germany for many years, is constantly at odds with the zeitgeist and the younger generation. He also does this in his recently published book "Unfiltered".

It almost seems as if Gottschalk doesn't care that he could even destroy his reputation as Germany's former biggest TV star with his old-fashioned behavior.

Peter Schneider: "Gottschalk is simply no Chanel No. 5"

"There are a lot of people who can't help putting themselves in the limelight with their garbage," says Peter Schneider in Blick. With a TV personality like Thomas Gottschalk, however, this is even more noticeable.

He continues: "When someone like him thinks he has to trumpet his old-fashioned slogans to the world and then complains that not everyone is enthusiastic about them, it becomes almost a bit tragic."

When asked what Gottschalk draws from his controversies, Schneider replies: "He still finds enough supporters among the old white men and women. Those who are convinced that such jokes and slogans are okay."

He continues: "A beautiful handmade suitcase or a special perfume can age well - but a somewhat assaultive clown like Gottschalk is no Chanel No. 5."

The problem with Thomas Gottschalk

Birds of paradise like Thomas Gottschalk, according to Peter Schneider, live from the fact that those around them are polite enough to "accept their eccentricity in a friendly manner. These people believe that what they say makes them special". However, this is not the case, analyzes the 67-year-old psychoanalyst, who runs a practice in Zurich.

Rather, it is important for people to be able to admit that times change and that "jokes and punchlines are not eternal truths".

It is precisely this apparent lack of insight that could become a problem for TV presenter Thomas Gottschalk, says Schneider: "I think he is proud of his drivel, just like the so-called lateral thinkers are. With the Pope, it's part of the business model to be yesterday; with entertainers, it's unpleasant."

