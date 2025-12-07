Show legend Thomas Gottschalk has thanked his audience and his Instagram followers for their support. Archivbild: dpa

24 hours after his show farewell, presenter Thomas Gottschalk gets in touch with his fans - with thanks and a promise.

Thoams Gottschalk, who is suffering from cancer, has thanked his fans with an emotional post on Instagram.

He also hints that he will not disappear completely.

Gottschalk retired on Saturday evening during the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" (Because they don't know what's happening) Show more

Following his retirement from television, presenter Thomas Gottschalk, who is suffering from cancer, has addressed his audience with a message - and hinted that he will not disappear completely. However, he will focus exclusively on his recovery over the next six months. "I know you understand and agree with that."

The 75-year-old went on to write on Instagram on Sunday evening: "Almost two and a half million people have commented on my health, and the overwhelming majority have encouraged me." He thanked people for the 16.5 million views of his most recent posts there. "Thank you for your interest!"

Is Gottschalk already planning his comeback?

After so much encouragement, he promised: "But I'm not closing up store completely." May the audience remain as loyal to him as they have been for the past forty years. "And don't forget that I'm planning like my friend the Terminator: I'll be back!!!" A short video clip showed scenes of his TV farewell yesterday and a small glimpse behind the scenes.

On Saturday evening, Gottschalk retired during the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" (Because they don't know what's happening) and announced his intention to withdraw completely from the public eye. On average, 2.42 million people (14.0 percent) watched the program. Last Sunday, the 75-year-old announced that he had cancer.