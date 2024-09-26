Thomas and Thea Gottschalk got married in 1976. They announced their separation in March 2019. Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

After more than 40 years of marriage, Thomas and Thea Gottschalk separated. The German TV presenter now tells us how much of a burden the start of his new relationship was for him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Gottschalk spoke openly in a podcast about the difficult decision to end his marriage to Thea after more than 40 years, which caused him sleepless nights.

His friend Mike Krüger supported him during this turbulent time and advised him to listen to his gut feeling when Gottschalk unexpectedly fell in love again.

In August 2024, Gottschalk married his partner Karina Mross in Ibiza and emotionally announced that they were now "a couple forever". Show more

In March 2019, the end of Thomas and Thea Gottschalk's relationship made headlines. After 40 years of marriage, the couple went their separate ways.

Just a few months later, the show titan went public with a new partner. But this step was not as easy for him as it seemed from the outside. In a new interview, Gottschalk revealed that the situation caused him sleepless nights at the time. He was particularly worried about how those around him and the public would react to his new relationship. It even caused him sleepless nights.

The pressure of starting a new chapter in his relationship after so many years of married life was great.

Gottschalk: "I had fallen in love again and didn't know what to do next"

In a new episode of the "Die Supernasen" podcast, Thomas Gottschalk (74) spoke openly for the first time about how difficult it was for him to decide to end his long-standing marriage to Thea Gottschalk.

Together with his long-time friend and companion Mike Krüger (72), the show host gave intimate insights into his emotional state during this difficult time.

Krüger in particular stood by Gottschalk when he unexpectedly fell in love again and didn't know what to do next: "One of the anecdotes was that I let you in on my, shall we say, troubles of conscience relatively early on, because I had suddenly, in fact, fallen in love again and didn't know what to do next," said Gottschalk. Krüger had advised him at the time to listen to his gut feeling - advice that Gottschalk ultimately followed.

For his wedding to Karina Mross in August 2024, Krüger surprised the TV presenter with precisely these memories, which visibly touched Gottschalk.

Mike Krüger also vividly remembers the turbulent time in which he stood by Thomas Gottschalk when he separated from his wife of many years, Thea. The comedian showed absolute loyalty and even kept the news secret from his own wife Birgit (79).

It was only when the separation became public that Krüger was allowed to break his silence. In the podcast "Die Supernasen", he talked about the moment when the end of the marriage became public in the media: "It was morning in Miami, I was lying in bed with Birgit. We were looking at the sea, she was reading the online news from Germany and suddenly said: 'It says here that Thomas Gottschalk is leaving his wife'." Krüger acted surprised, but Birgit saw through him immediately. "Of course, she's known me for ages and could tell straight away that I already knew," recalls the comedian in conversation with Gottschalk.

Gottschalk: Forever a couple

On September 1, 2024, Thomas Gottschalk surprised his followers with a personal message on Instagram: The TV presenter had married his long-term partner Karina Mross. In an emotional post, he announced that the wedding took place in Ibiza. "Although I still see this event as a very personal experience, I'm taking you with me to my wedding with Karina in Ibiza," Gottschalk wrote alongside a series of wedding photos.

He went on to explain openly and touchingly: "You know my showmaster face, but Karina looked into my heart. That's why we are now a couple forever! Forever!"

