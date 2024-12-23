"Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella" comes more often over the holidays: The prince (Pavel Trávnícek) fits Cinderella's (Libuse Safránková) lost shoe. Bild: dpa

Christmas without "Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella"? Hard to imagine. The classic Christmas movie has become a tradition. This year, too, it will be broadcast on TV on several days.

The film "Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella" (1973) has been accompanying fans through the Christmas season for more than 50 years. Since its premiere, the kitschy fairytale classic has become an indispensable part of the festive season. Christmas without Cinderella? Hard to imagine.

This year too, the movie is being shown several times on various TV channels. Find out where and when you can watch it below.

Broadcast dates at a glance

The cult film is already on TV before Christmas, but viewers want to enjoy the classic especially during the festive season. There are also other opportunities to watch the movie on TV after Christmas.

When is "Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella" on? Christmas Eve, December 24:

at 8.50 a.m. on ORF1

at 1.40 p.m. on Das Erste

at 2.55 p.m. on BR

at 4.25 p.m. on SRF

at 4.35 p.m. on NDR

at 8.15 p.m. on WDR

Christmas Day, December 25:

at 9.50 a.m. on Das Erste

at 4.35 p.m. on RBB

at 6.50 p.m. on ONE

Boxing Day, December 26:

at 5.25 pm on MDR

Sunday, December 29:

at 12 noon on KiKA

Tuesday, December 31:

at 3.50 am on HR

Wednesday, January 1:

at 2.20 pm on SWR

Monday, January 6:

A movie with cult status

The 1973 film adaptation by Czech director Václav Vorlícek (1930-2019) is a cult film for many people. Made as a co-production between the Czech Republic and East Germany, you can't avoid the film at this time of year. It has been one of the most-watched Christmas films in German-speaking countries since the 1970s.

The story revolves around the young Cinderella, who is bullied by her stepmother and her daughter. However, she doesn't put up with anything and is even able to win the prince' s heart in the end.

The film not only impresses with a heart-warming storyline and a bit of kitsch, but also with its music, the snowy landscapes, the whimsical atmosphere, the costumes - and the acting of Libuše Šafránková (1953-2021), the sly character par excellence.

