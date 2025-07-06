Three kisses on the cheek as a greeting: do the Swiss still do this today? blue News took to the streets to find out - because today is International Kiss Day.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The famous three kisses on the cheek to say hello or goodbye: is it still in fashion?

blue News took to the streets on International Kiss Day , which is celebrated on July 6, to find out.

The answers from the Swiss are refreshing and often surprising. Show more

"Three kisses as a greeting are cringeworthy." - "Since the pandemic, kissing has given way to hugging in many places." - "Greeting with a fist is totally stupid."

The discussion on the blue News editorial team was heated last week.

Three kisses on the cheek as a greeting - right, left and right again: do the Swiss even do that anymore?

Who is allowed to give someone a peck on the cheek?

And if so: Who is allowed to give a kiss on the cheek - and who would you rather not?

To mark today's International Kissing Day, blue News editors Bruno Bötschi and Christian Thumshirn took to the streets of Zurich to ask people what they think of the three kisses?

It quickly becomes clear that, as with other rules of etiquette, society is changing and many things are in flux.

