ARCHIVE - Liam Payne poses for photographers on his arrival at the British Fashion Awards 2022. Bild: Keystone

Three men have been charged following the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. The judge in charge has informed the defendants of the charges.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three men have been charged following the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

According to investigators, two of the suspects allegedly supplied Payne with drugs.

The other defendant was a constant companion of Payne in Buenos Aires. Show more

Three weeks after the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne following a fall from a balcony in Buenos Aires, three men have been charged in Argentina. The responsible judge has informed the accused of the charges and banned them from leaving Argentina, the public prosecutor's office announced.

According to the investigators, two of the suspects are said to have supplied Payne with drugs, including a hotel employee. According to the public prosecutor's office, forensic examinations revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in Payne's body.

The other defendant had been Payne's constant companion in Buenos Aires. He is accused of so-called abandonment resulting in death - which means that he abandoned Payne in a helpless situation.

The ex-singer of the British boy band fell from the third floor of a hotel balcony on October 16 at the age of 31. According to earlier statements by the public prosecutor's office, Payne may have been going through a crisis due to the consumption of drugs and alcohol. The singer's body was handed over to Payne's father last weekend with the permission of the judiciary, the public prosecutor's office has now announced.

SDA