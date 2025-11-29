Kevin Spacey rejects all allegations. Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing new legal disputes in London. The cases are said to date back to Spacey's time at London's Old Vic Theater.

Kevin Spacey faces three civil claims in the High Court in London in 2026 over alleged sexual assaults between 2000 and 2013.

Two of the plaintiffs had already accused him in criminal proceedings.

Spacey denies all allegations and has already submitted defense briefs in two cases. Show more

Former Hollywood star Kevin Spacey (66) will have to face three civil lawsuits in the High Court in London next year over allegations of sexual assault. The court has proposed a provisional trial date of October 12, 2026, as revealed at a hearing by the PA news agency.

The three men accuse the multiple Oscar winner of sexually abusing them between 2000 and 2013. Spacey has repeatedly denied all allegations. Two of the plaintiffs had already accused the US actor ("American Beauty", "House of Cards") in the course of criminal proceedings in which Spacey was acquitted of nine charges in 2023.

"Intentionally assaulted" around a dozen times

According to the court, the civil proceedings could either take place in a joint trial or in three consecutive trials, as reported by the BBC and others. Spacey has already submitted his defense in writing in two cases; it is still pending in the third.

One of the plaintiffs claims that Spacey "deliberately assaulted" him around a dozen times between 2000 and 2005. Another man says he met the actor during a workshop at the Old Vic Theater in London and suffered psychological problems and financial losses as a result of an attack in 2008. Spacey worked as artistic director of the renowned theater from 2004 to 2013.