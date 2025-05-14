The US-American filmmaker Robert Benton won three Oscars in his long career. Picture: Rick Maiman/AP/dpa

Hollywood classics such as "Kramer vs. Kramer" bear his signature. As a screenwriter and director, Robert Benton won a total of three Oscars. Now the filmmaker has died at the age of 92.

Hollywood classics such as "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Kramer vs. Kramer" bear his signature.

As a screenwriter and director, Robert Benton won three Oscars during his long career.

The filmmaker died last Sunday in his Manhattan apartment at the age of 92. Show more

The three-time Oscar winner Robert Benton, who directed "Kramer vs. Kramer" and co-wrote the script for "Bonnie and Clyde", has died, US media reported.

His longtime manager and assistant, Marisa Forzano, confirmed the death of the director and screenwriter, according to the "New York Times".

According to the report, he died on Sunday in his apartment in Manhattan. Benton was 92 years old.

Benton worked with many film greats

In his long career, Benton worked with film greats such as Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Dustin Hoffman, Paul Newman and Morgan Freeman.

Benton worked with his colleague David Newman for the New York magazine "Esquire" in the 1960s, when they co-wrote the screenplay for the gangster hit "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967), which earned them their first Oscar nomination. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway played the leading roles in the brutal crime saga directed by Arthur Penn.

As director and screenwriter of "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979), Benton was awarded two Oscars. The critically acclaimed divorce drama also won Oscars for "Best Picture", for lead actor Dustin Hoffman and supporting actress Meryl Streep. She played a wife who leaves her husband and child.

Sally Field was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Benton received another screenplay Oscar for the drama "A Place in the Heart" (1984), Sally Field was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role. She played a widow with two children in Texas in the 1930s in existential difficulties. Benton, who also directed the film, set it in his native Texas, with characters from his own family history.

Benton also worked on the screenplays for films such as "Two Dirty Scoundrels" (1970), "What's Up, Doc?" (1972) and "Superman". As a director, he cast Paul Newman as a quirky loner in "Nobody's Fool" (1994) and Gene Hackman, Susan Sarandon and Reese Witherspoon alongside Newman for the thriller "In Twilight" (1998).

In 2003, Benton directed the star-studded drama "The Human Flaw", based on a novel by Philip Roth. Anthony Hopkins plays a respected literature professor who hides his origins from a black family and pretends to be white. Nicole Kidman plays a woman shaken by fate who enters his life. For his last film "Magic of Love" in 2007, Benton was able to recruit Morgan Freeman, among others.

