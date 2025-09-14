The Tibetan nun Kunsang Wangmo once fled from the Chinese army - and found a new life in Switzerland. Now her granddaughter, Swiss Hollywood director Yangzom Brauen, together with her father Martin, tells the story of "Mola" in a touching film.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the documentary "Mola", Swiss Hollywood director Yangzom Brauen and her father tell the moving life story of a Tibetan nun, her grandmother Kunsang Wangmo, who fled the Chinese occupation and found a new home in Switzerland.

The family project arose from the desire to capture the nun's unique life on film. Her desire to return to Tibet and how she deals with old age and death are central themes.

Kunsang Wangmo was born in Tibet in 1915 - a few years after the declaration of independence by the predecessor of today's Dalai Lama. At the age of five, she decided to become a nun.

When the Chinese People's Army invaded Tibet in 1950, Kunsang was married and the mother of two daughters. In 1959, she fled to India with her family, but her husband and younger daughter did not survive the hardships. Kunsang and her daughter Sonam fended for themselves for ten years.

In 1970, the young Swiss man Martin, who was studying in India, and Sonam fell in love - and he invited both women to accompany him to Switzerland. Two years later, Kunsang and Sonam traveled to Bern, where they lived under the same roof as Martin for 45 years - initially together with their two children Yangzom and Tashi. From then on, Kunsang was just "Mola" (grandmother) to everyone. A name coined by the love of her grandchildren Yangzom and Tashi.

In "Mola", Hollywood director Yangzom Brauen tells the moving story of her grandmother together with her father Martin, a renowned ethnologist and curator.

blue News interviewed Yangzom and Martin Brauen.

How did the idea for this film come about?

Yangzom Brauen: In 2014, I realized that we were losing Mola's generation. Mola is a nun who is unique: she grew up in ancient Tibet, lived in the western world and continued to practice her spirituality. She had grown up in ancient Tibet, then lived in the Western world and continued to practice her spirituality. I talked to my parents about it and my father said he had the same idea.

Martin Brauen: My wife Sonam gave me the idea. I am a trained ethnologist and she said: 'Why don't you work on a topic that is not as far away as Nepal or Bhutan? That's how we developed the project.

So you just got started?

Yangzom Brauen: In the beginning, we didn't even know where the movie would go. Only that we wanted to capture this unique life - also ethnographically, through my father. He started filming Mola in various situations. She let him do it because she had faith in him and in us. When I was at home over Christmas or New Year, I took over the camera. It would have been impossible with a film crew - far too many people. Because Mola knew us, she even played with the camera, flirted with it.

Martin Brauen: Exactly, originally it was supposed to be a movie about her everyday life and spirituality. Then drama was added: Mola announced that she wanted to return to Tibet and die there. That gave the movie a new twist - and triggered discussions among us. Do we let her go? Or do we keep her here? Both were expressions of love.

How difficult was it to win Mola over for the project? She was over 95 years old at the time.

Yangzom Brauen: It was very easy. If she had grown up in Switzerland, she would probably have become an actress. She enjoyed being filmed, loved being surrounded by people and had a great sense of humor. She came from a generation where it was said that photos or recordings of the deceased were no longer shown. But she took part - out of conviction. She wanted to show what happened in Tibet and what was done to the Tibetan people.

How much say did Mola have in the movie?

Yangzom Brauen: We showed her what was filmed. Her only comment was: 'I already look old'. You have to know - she always said she was 25 years old. Of course we asked ourselves: what do we show, what is too close to her as a person?

The film shows very intimate scenes - such as Mola being washed and groomed. How did you decide what to show?

Yangzom Brauen: In the Tibetan context, nudity is nothing sexual. There, it is natural for mothers to breastfeed their children in public. I also filmed the shower scenes myself - as a woman, consciously and respectfully.

Martin Brauen: She wasn't at all ashamed to show her body at her age.

The movie is a family project. Was there any friction between you, Yangzom, and Martin - perhaps even a big argument?

Yangzom and Martin Brauen (at the same time): No. We have hard heads, but we're out for peace. Fortunately, we've never argued. We've always sought - and found - compromises.

More about Yangzom Brauen Yangzom Brauen (*1980 in Bern) is a Swiss-Tibetan actress, director and author. She became known for her roles in Swiss and international productions such as "Mannenzimmer" and the US film "Aeon Flux" (2005). As a director, she attracted attention with her feature film "Who Killed Johnny" (2013) and "Born in Battle" (2016), which she made in Los Angeles. Her documentary "Mola" (2025) is dedicated to the life of her grandmother, a Tibetan nun. Brauen is also the author of the bestseller "Eisenvogel" (2009), in which she tells the story of her family's escape. Show more

Martin Brauen: That would have been terrible - a row on a project about a peace-loving woman who always kept her thoughts under control. It would not have been at all to her liking. She never spoke badly about others.

The political component arose during filming because Mola wanted to go back to her home country to die?

Martin Brauen: Exactly. That triggered a long process - an endless back and forth with the Chinese embassy. It was only after almost a year that she finally received a visa. But after just six months she had to leave again because it wasn't extended.

A Tibetan woman recently told me that she knows several exiled Tibetans who have the same wish: to return home to die. But the Chinese authorities are currently making this almost impossible.

As a spectator, it almost tore my heart apart that her last wish could not be fulfilled.

Martin Brauen: Yes, that's true. On the other hand, it was nice that we were able to ensure that all the rituals that were so important to her throughout her life were observed before she died. If she had died in her home country, we would have been unsure whether everything had been done correctly. In this respect, it was a good stroke of fate - a good fate.

Yangzom Brauen: A big issue is preparing for death. We don't like to talk about it in our society. The film can encourage us to do that - to ask ourselves: How and where do I want to die?

Martin Brauen: It's also about the meaning of life. Some viewers will certainly ask themselves: What is the meaning of my life? When the time comes, will I have led a good life? There is also the family dimension - the deep mother-daughter relationship. It makes you think: How do I behave towards my parents? And then there is the political component. We hope to raise awareness of the fact that Tibet is occupied by China.

Who is Martin Brauen? Martin Brauen (*1948 in Bern) is a Swiss ethnologist, author and curator specializing in Tibet and the Himalayan region. He was curator for Tibet, the Himalayas and Mongolia at the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich for many years and was chief curator of the Rubin Museum of Art in New York from 2008 to 2011. Brauen has conceived numerous exhibitions, including "Mandala - The Sacred Circle" and "Passions" in Bern Minster with video works by Bill Viola. He has published several standard works on Tibetan Buddhist art and culture, such as "Dreamworld Tibet" and "The Dalai Lamas". Show more

Yangzom Brauen: Mola's life has always been political. It should make people take a closer look at what is still happening in Tibet today. Not with a raised finger, but out of interest - because people want to find out more about the country and its situation.

Martin Brauen: We deliberately didn't show the political moments, her escape, in an instructive way. She had nightmares after her escape - which moved her deeply, and in such nightmare flashes we show the traumatic political events of Tibet in the 1950s.

What's next for you in Los Angeles, Yangzom?

In a completely different way. "Mola" was a project close to my heart and that of my father. Now I'm working on a TV series: "FBI". I'm also finishing an episode of "911 Nashville" - a new ABC series with Chris O'Donnell and LeAnn Rimes. It's a mixture of country, firefighter and people drama.

My biggest dream, however, remains the film adaptation of my book "Iron Bird". Projects like that take time to become reality.

