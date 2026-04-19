Tiger Woods is said to be in a Swiss luxury clinic. (archive picture) Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/dpa

Golf legend Tiger Woods is apparently undergoing treatment following his recent car accident and subsequent arrest at the end of March: He is said to have checked into a private luxury rehab in the Zurich area - focusing on detox and pain therapy without opioids.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Golf star Tiger Woods is in a private rehab clinic in the Zurich area following a car accident and his arrest at the end of March.

The focus of the treatment is pain therapy without opioid medication and the treatment of a possible addiction. He is being looked after by specialists and is responding positively to the therapy.

After the incident in Florida, Woods withdrew from the public eye and from golf. Show more

Golf superstar Tiger Woods is said to be making progress in rehab following his accident and arrest at the end of March. The 50-year-old is currently said to be in a clinic in the Zurich area, where he is undergoing intensive treatment, reports the Reuters news agency, citing British media.

According to reports, the focus of the treatment is pain therapy without opioid medication - at the same time, a possible addiction is also to be addressed. Woods is said to be responding positively to the treatment and is clearly focusing on his recovery.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Woods is being looked after by a pain therapist who is helping him to treat his physical complaints without addictive opioids. He is currently only in contact with a few people - mostly by phone or Zoom - including his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, his daughter Sam and his son Charlie, as well as his longtime agent Mark Steinberg.

Tiger Woods was involved in another accident at the end of March 2026. (archive image) Uncredited/Martin County Sheriff's Office/AP/dpa

The 15-time major winner was arrested after a car accident in Florida. Among other things, prescription painkillers were found on him. However, an alcohol test came back negative, as blue News reported.

Woods had subsequently announced that he would retire from golf in order to focus on his health. The rehab is scheduled to last 90 days.

Difficult comeback

Woods made his last major appearance at the 2024 British Open. After tearing his Achilles tendon in the spring of 2025, he was ruled out for the season - and then had another operation on his back last fall.

"This body ... it doesn't recover like it did when I was 24 or 25. That doesn't mean I won't try," said Woods. A comeback is likely to be difficult for the former golf star.

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