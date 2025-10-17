The TikTok Book Awards will be presented for the third time this year at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Keystone

It is no longer just critics who determine what is good literature. On TikTok, click figures decide on bestsellers and prizes - with consequences for publishers, authors and the question of what is considered award-worthy literature.

Dorothee Elmiger from Zurich won the German Book Prize at the Frankfurt Book Fair. The jury praised her novel "Die Holländerinnen" as a "fascinating trip into the heart of darkness". The German Book Prize traditionally marks the start of the Book Fair - but it is by no means the only award that is talked about in Frankfurt. The TikTok Book Awards will be presented at the end of the fair - a prize from a completely different sphere of the literary world.

The books that are honored here rarely appear in the feature pages - but all the more frequently on BookTok. This is the niche on TikTok where books are reviewed, presented and recommended.

A short, non-representative sample: a TikTok search for Elmiger's "Die Holländerinnen" brings up exactly one video with a review of the novel - followed by a clip in which a man talks about a date with a Dutch woman. The results can of course vary depending on the algorithm, but the trend remains the same.

What TikTok is more interested in are new adult, romance and fantasy books. Such books are about growing up, distant worlds, love and very often sex.

For example, there is the novel "Icebreaker" by British author Hannah Grace, which has also been nominated for a TikTok Book Award. The plot of this novel is difficult to describe because so little happens. Except that a figure skater and an ice hockey player fall in love and often have sex that is very explicitly described.

"Horrific and brutal book"

If you look at "Icebreaker" reviews on TikTok, you'll read things like: "This book made me feel everything" and "I devoured this book". In contrast to classic literary criticism, which is often analytical and theoretical, BookTok is more about how readers feel while reading and how firmly a book captivates them.

Scrolling on, you eventually come across a video from Die Zeit in which a literary critic from the German newspaper rates Icebreaker. It is the worst book he has ever read. "Horrible and brutal," he describes it. "Even on YouPorn, the dialog is more lovingly crafted and realistic than here."

@zeit Dieses Buch ist gefährlich! 😱📖 ZEIT-Literaturkritiker Volker Weidermann hat es auf jeden Fall nicht gefallen. Hannah Graces Roman "Icebreaker" ist für ihn das schlechteste Buch, das er je gelesen hat. Er sagt, es gebe keine Storyline, sondern es gehe die ganze Zeit nur um Sex. Dabei wirke es wie von einer KI geschrieben. Auch der rosa Look und die Vermarktung für Teenager gehen für ihn in eine völlig falsche Richtung! Hast du "Icebreaker" gelesen? Und wenn ja, wie hat es dir gefallen? #booktok #icebreaker #hannahgrace #booktokgermany #booktokdeutsch #lesen ♬ Originalton - DIE ZEIT

Hannah Grace is a pseudonym, by the way. The author's real name is not known, nor is there a photo of her. She self-published "Icebreaker" in August 2022 and it became a success thanks to TikTok. It also shows what an opportunity BookTok can be for authors. It no longer takes huge marketing efforts to turn a book into a bestseller, a good TikTok video is enough.

It is not surprising that publishers are also jumping on BookTok for this reason. According to DTV-Verlag, which publishes the German translation of "Fourth Wing" - a very popular book series on BookTok - books that are discussed on TikTok are absolute long-sellers. And young people are therefore a strong target group that reads quickly and a lot.

In Germany, a survey by market research company GfK found that 16 to 19-year-old readers spent 32% more money on books in 2023 than in 2019. 38% of them said they were influenced by social media when buying books.

BookTok even has its own bestseller list

In July, the publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch launched Kiwi Space, a new publishing brand aimed specifically at young people that publishes books that work on TikTok, including romance and romance fantasy books (a mix between romance and fantasy).

Since April 2023, the company Media Control, which also compiles the Spiegel bestseller list, has been working with TikTok to publish a bestseller list with the 20 most successful BookTok titles in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The list is based on "sales figures and internal data and analyses from TikTok", as stated in the official announcement of the list. It is unclear exactly what data is collected by TikTok and how it is evaluated. Media Control did not respond to a corresponding request from blue News.

A book that makes it into the upper ranks of the BookTok bestseller list has sales in the upper five-digit range, the managing director of Media Control revealed in an interview in 2023.

"Icebreaker" was on the list from January to April 2025 and thus managed to be nominated for the TikTok Book Award as bestseller of the year. This award is based on the bestseller list.

Prize money of 2500 euros

The TikTok Book Awards are being presented for the third time this year and recognize books, authors and publishers that have been particularly visible on the platform. For the first time this year, there will even be a live broadcast of the awards ceremony directly on TikTok.

In addition to the Bestseller of the Year, the prize is also awarded in the categories Author, Creator, Publisher, Bookshop or Library, and Film Adaptation of the Year. There is a longlist of ten nominees in each of these categories, which is determined by TikTok itself. Each category is then assigned to a jury member who reduces the longlist to a shortlist of four nominees. Finally, a public vote will decide the winners, who will each receive prize money of 2500 euros.

TikTok selects the longlist based on "a combination of quantitative and qualitative analyses", as TikTok explains on request. The jury members would also rely on this (in addition to their own assessment) when selecting the shortlist. What exactly these analyses look like, however, remains open.

What is good literature? TikTok has its own answer

It cannot be denied that TikTok is gaining more and more influence in the literary world - and that success in social media is increasingly becoming the yardstick for success in the book trade.

This brings new opportunities, but also raises questions: what happens when a company like TikTok sets criteria for award-worthy literature? What room does this leave for a critical examination of literary quality?

BookTok will probably never provide an answer to the question of what constitutes good literature. Perhaps it simply poses the question differently: good literature is what many people like to read - or what they make videos about. And that's probably enough to shake up the literary industry.

