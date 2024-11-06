@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford

TikTok star Bella Bradford was terminally ill. At 24, the Australian has succumbed to a rare form of cancer. In a video, the young woman announces her own death - and addresses touching words to her fans.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you 24-year-old Bella Bradford, who suffered from incurable jaw muscle cancer, said goodbye to her fans in a touching TikTok video and announced her own death.

The Australian died on October 15 surrounded by her loved ones, as her family announced in the post.

Her fans and new followers paid tribute to her in the comments as an inspiring personality.

Bella's message of seeing ageing as a privilege continues to move many people even after her death. Show more

"Sadly, my life is probably over now and I've died," Bella Bradford announced in a TikTok video uploaded to her account on October 31.

The Australian wanted to do what she loved so much one last time: Showing her fans how she got ready for the day and what outfit and accessories she chose.

Bradford died at the age of 24 from cancer, which she repeatedly talked about on social media. She was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma at the age of 22.

The young woman suffered from an incurable cancer in the jaw muscle. Surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy were used to try and save her, but in the end she lost the battle.

In her videos, she shared her outfits with her more than 20,000 followers - and before she left, she wanted to do one last time what she was so passionate about, as she says: "I wanted to make one last 'Get Ready With Me' video because I love it and because I love fashion."

The influencer found solace through TikTok videos

Her fight is over. This was her last video. Bella Bradford recorded it before she succumbed to cancer on October 15. Her surviving relatives announced under the post that she had passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

And then there are Bradford's own moving words, which are quoted: "Thank you so much for all your love and support during the last phase of my life. I am so grateful. (...) I wish you all a wonderful life. And please remember to enjoy every day. What a privilege it is to grow old!"

Filming the videos gave her comfort in her final months and also connected her with a very nice community of people.

Bradford: "I hope you all have a wonderful life"

Her supporters are commiserating about the 24-year-old's death. It's not just fans who are speaking out in the comments, people who have only just discovered Bella on TikTok are also deeply moved. One user writes: "I wish I had found her page sooner. (...) You can see what a shining light she was."

The sympathy is great and the number of followers continues to grow even after Bella Bradford's death. "I hope you have the most beautiful wings ever", wrote one fan. And another person commented: "What an incredible angel heaven has now."

You can see in the video that the Australian was marked by the intensive treatments - she visibly finds it difficult to speak. But she pulls through and addresses her fans again at the end:

"Thank you all for such a wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have a wonderful life. I wish each and every one of you nothing but the best."

