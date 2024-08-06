Tiktok star David Allen and his wife Jessica were looking forward to the birth of their daughter Lily. But the baby died after five weeks. Allen mourns on Instagram: "I've cried all the tears I can cry."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tiktok star David Allen and his wife Jessica are mourning the loss of their five-week-old daughter Lily Grace, who passed away in her sleep.

David Allen has expressed his grief on social media, but did not mention the cause of the baby's death.

Lily Grace's funeral will be held on August 6 at the Blue Bonnet Memorial House Cemetery in Colleyville, Texas. Show more

US Tiktok star David Allen and his wife Jessica are mourning the loss of their little treasure Lily Grace. The baby died in her sleep on July 27, at five weeks old.

David Allen has now spoken out on social media about the stroke of fate: "I've cried all the tears I can cry. It's not easy. I wouldn't wish this on anyone. I don't even really know what to say. I waited a week to mention it because I couldn't find the words." He does not mention the cause of death.

In an earlier video post, Allen also talked about baby Lily, saying at the time, "The coolest thing I've ever done was welcome my baby Lily into this world, along with my wife Jessica."

The Texan works as a video creator and occasional photographer. He has ten million followers on Tiktok and 1.2 million on Instagram.

Drone clips made him famous

Allen became a social media star with video clips in which he flies drones while wiggling his hips, writes Bild.de. Thanks to his internet fame, Allen was able to "travel a lot, meet lots of cool people, including celebrities", enthuses the 35-year-old.

David Allen: "Go and hug your little ones for me"

The memorial service for baby Lily will take place today, Tuesday, at the Blue Bonnet Memorial House Cemetery in Colleyville, Texas. David Allen has a message for his followers: "You can send flowers or cards. Or go and hug your little ones for me."

More videos from the department