Tiktok star Siyah, who has over 300,000 followers on the platform, has died at the age of 17. She succumbed to the consequences of a gunshot wound.

Nahsiyah Turner, as she was known by her real name, was fatally wounded outside a shopping center in Southern California.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital. Show more

The Tiktok community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Nahsiyah Turner - known as Siyah on the social media platform - who lost her life in a shooting in Southern California. The aspiring influencer, who was known for her dance and hairstyle videos among other things, was found fatally wounded outside a shopping center on 18 January.

As reported by People magazine, officers found Turner unconscious in a vehicle. Despite immediate medical assistance, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner's office reportedly confirmed that a gunshot wound to the chest was the cause of death.

At the time of the shooting, four men were reportedly in the car with Turner, who were arrested and questioned. It turned out that there was a gun in the vehicle and a shot had been fired. The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not yet been identified.

This is not the first time a tragedy has occurred at this location. The shopping center, a popular meeting place, was the scene of a fatal incident last year, according to media reports.

Great sympathy from fans

Many fans are expressing their grief online. "Can't believe you're gone," wrote one follower. And another user said: "I deny it, it just can't be true. How am I supposed to believe this is real?"

Turner now has 310,000 followers on Tiktok; before her death, her community still had 220,000 followers, according to People.

