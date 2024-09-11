Caleb Graves said the day before the race that he wasn't coping well with the heat. Instagram/coolebgrooves

He had barely crossed the finish line of a half marathon when Caleb Graves clutched his chest and collapsed. Emergency services are on the scene immediately, but they are unable to save the 35-year-old's life.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Caleb Graves collapses after the Disney Half Marathon and later dies in hospital.

The race took place during a heatwave; Graves had previously expressed concerns about the heat.

Despite rapid assistance, he could not be saved. Fatalities during such runs are rare. Show more

Avid runner and TikToker Caleb Graves died on Sunday, September 8, after participating in the Disney Half Marathon.

The 35-year-old collapsed after crossing the finish line. The race took place during a severe heatwave in southern California. The local police wrote in a statement: "The race started at five o'clock in the morning, Caleb Graves crossed the finish line at around seven o'clock. As soon as he crossed the finish line, the runner grabbed his chest - an assistant noticed this and was able to catch him before he collapsed."

Graves was susceptible to heat

The paramedics on hand were immediately on Graves' side: "The emergency services couldn't have gotten to him faster. They tried to help him for an hour. He later died in hospital," the Anaheim police continued.

One day before the run, Caleb Graves posted a video in which he expressed concern about the persistent heat. He also admitted to a personal heat exhaustion, saying that it was taking its toll on him.

According to the police, cardiovascular problems are not uncommon on such runs - but "deaths are unusual".

More from the section Entertainment