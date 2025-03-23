Stress at the airport? Most travelers prefer to plan a little more time to make it to the gate on time. Unsplash/jeshoots

It is recommended to be at the airport two to three hours before departure. However, a trend is currently doing the rounds in which TikTokers are trying to prove that you can make it to the gate in 15 minutes.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Airport Theory on TikTok is testing whether it is possible to arrive at the airport 15 minutes before the gate closes.

The results are mixed: while some travelers make it on time, others miss their flight.

Waiting times vary greatly depending on the airport and itinerary, and unforeseen delays can occur at any time.

How much earlier you ultimately arrive at the airport is up to you, but it is advisable to allow plenty of time if you want to be on the safe side. Show more

Want to bet you're always at the airport two to three hours before departure? Exactly as recommended, so that everything runs smoothly and you end up sitting relaxed on the plane. Maybe you still have time to stroll through the stores or grab a coffee on the way.

But not everyone takes so much time to overcome the hurdles at the airport. On TikTok, countless influencers are currently trying their hand at airport theory. In other words, they want to prove that everything will work out if you only show up at the airport 15 minutes before the gate closes.

Daredevil? For some it works, for others it fails.

The TikToker Callmebelly shows up at the airport with plenty of time, but then rushes through the airport to prove that it can be done faster. He leaves the timer running on the side - and manages to be at the gate in just under 15 minutes.

Airport theory fails at many airports

While some TikTokers get out of breath when testing Airport Theory, others seem completely relaxed. However, the airport's recommendation should not be taken lightly.

Depending on the date of the flight, the rush, the size of the airport and whether it is an international or domestic flight, you can expect longer waiting times. It is always difficult to make a generalized statement.

TikToker Thetravelingray points out precisely this fact, that depending on the airport, the time you need for everything can also vary. "There are certain airports where you should definitely run if you're running late," he warns in his video.

Also, some travelers are more experienced than others, know how to prepare well, know the way and the procedures. Others fly once a year and need longer to find their way around.

So the rule is simple: it's better to plan a little more time to be on the safe side and not end up missing your flight.

"I will always be early"

Another TikToker had to learn this the hard way. Jenny Kurtz also tried her hand at Airport Theory, but in the end didn't make it onto her flight and could only watch the plane take off from the gate.

In the comments, one traveler jokes: "As someone who mostly flies stand-by, I urge you to keep trying Airport Theory."

A follower, on the other hand, reminds us why she always allows enough time to get through the halls of the airport.

"It once took me three hours to get through security 😯 I'll always be early lol," said the TikTok user.

