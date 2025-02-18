Actor Tim Roth together with his son Cormac at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. IMAGO/NivierexDavid/ABACAPRESS

Tim Roth plays a grieving father in "Poison". The fate of his role became a bitter reality for the actor: during filming, he learned of his son's serious illness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Roth plays a grieving father in the film "Poison": during filming, he learned that his son Cormac was suffering from a rare germ cell tumor.

Despite the bad news, Roth decided to continue filming the movie.

Cormac Roth died in 2022 at the age of 25. Show more

The movie "Poison - A Love Story" is about the worst thing that can happen to parents: Tim Roth plays a father grieving for his son. Ten years after the accident, he meets the child's once beloved mother again at the cemetery.

Not an easy role for Roth to slip into, as the 63-year-old is a father himself - but that's exactly why he was able to put himself in the shoes of the father: Because the actor himself lost one of his sons in October 2022.

He received the fateful call during filming that Cormac Roth (1996-2022) was suffering from a rare type of cancer. Désirée Nosbusch (60), who made her directorial debut with "Poison", recalled the moment at the film premiere in Augsburg in an interview with "Bunte.de": "I immediately told Tim, of course, all right, you don't need to keep talking, of course you can't make the film now, I'll find someone else."

Cormac Roth spoke publicly about his diagnosis

But according to Nosbusch, Roth didn't want to quit. On the contrary: "I have to make this movie now more than ever."

As "Bunte" writes, it was important to him to make the worst thing that can happen to parents in life tangible. "Unfortunately, Tim's son actually died after filming. My voice still breaks when I talk about it," the director is quoted as saying.

Cormac Roth was diagnosed with stage three germ cell tumor and made his illness public in June 2022, speaking to his followers on Instagram. "Life is short. Do all the things you love," he said. Cormac was 25 years old.

"We will always carry him with us"

Tim Roth, who is known from films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Planet of the Apes", addressed the public together with his family in a statement following Cormac's death. It said what an "irrepressible, happy, wild and wonderful child" he had been. "We will always carry him with us," the family wrote.

The grief comes in waves during this difficult time, the statement said at the time. "Just like the tears and laughter when we think of the 25 years and ten months we knew this beautiful boy," the grieving family wrote.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department