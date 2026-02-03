The documentary "On this Day 1776" was produced almost entirely with artificial intelligence. Screenshot Youtube / TIME

What happens when renowned filmmakers use artificial intelligence for their work? Apparently nothing good, as Time magazine and director Darren Aronofsky are currently finding out.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Time magazine has published the first episode of "On this Day 1776".

The documentary was mainly produced with the help of artificial intelligence.

Reactions to the first episode of the series have been scathing. Show more

The US "Time" magazine is one of the most renowned publications in the world. Founded in 1923, it is the leading news magazine in the USA - the "Person of the Year" award makes international headlines.

Now, however, the magazine has made a huge mistake with an online series. Time had brought renowned filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and his studio "Primordial Soup" on board for the documentary "On this Day 1776".

The series is produced almost entirely using artificial intelligence and is intended to depict the events of 1776, when the 13 British colonies in America declared their independence.

However, reactions to the first episode have been devastating. The British Guardian describes the production as "horror". The once celebrated director of "Black Swan" and "The Wrestler" has "drowned himself in AI garbage with an embarrassing new online series", according to the review.

"Shame on everyone involved in this garbage"

The comments on YouTube are also scathing: "Certified garbage", "What the hell is this", "Shame on everyone involved in this garbage": These are just some of the comments from users who almost exclusively express their displeasure.

The channel restricts the comment function anyway. Only users who have subscribed to the channel for at least one day are allowed to comment. One user writes: "Only subscribed to say: terrible". Another commented: "I waited an extra 24 hours just to tell you that this is crap."

The videos on the "Time" channel usually have a few tens of thousands of views, but the first episode of "On this Day 1776" already has over 100,000 after just a few days.