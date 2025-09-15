"The Alto Knights": You can now watch the mafia epic with Robert De Niro (right) in streaming on blue SuperMax. Image: WarnerBros

In "The Alto Knights", Robert De Niro shows how mafia films still electrify today. His performance as an ageing boss full of loyalty, power and losses captivated me from the very first scene.

Christian Thumshirn

In 1993, "A Bronx Tale" caused a sensation at the Munich Film Festival - German premiere! Robert De Niro not only stood in front of the camera, but also ventured into the director's chair himself for the first time.

The film tells the story of a boy caught between his strict father and the tempting world of the mafia in the Bronx - brutal, but at the same time surprisingly warm-hearted.

Mafia films with heart: fathers, sons and loyalty

I still remember it well: I was a student at the time and attended the Munich Film Festival with a few flatmates. It was the moment when I realized that mafia stories could be more than just bloody shootouts and dark back rooms.

A Bronx Tale" is about fathers and sons, loyalty and the question of which path to take in life. The film is rough, but at the same time full of warmth - a paradox that De Niro embodies like almost no other actor.

After the premiere, the unbelievable happened: Robert De Niro himself took to the stage to talk about his film. The festival director at the time, Eberhard Hauff, had actually managed to get the Hollywood star to come to Munich.

I remember sitting there with my mouth open - suddenly Robert De Niro was standing in front of me in the flesh, his presence in the room overwhelming. A moment that was simply breathtaking.

From "Mean Streets" to "Casino": De Niro shapes a genre

The history of mafia films goes back further, of course. De Niro shaped the genre back in the 1970s: "Mean Streets" directed by Martin Scorsese brought the feverish energy of the New York streets to the cinema.

Then came "The Godfather II" (1974), in which De Niro played the young Vito Corleone - a performance that not only earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but also lifted an entire genre into a new dimension.

Suddenly, gangsters were no longer caricatures, but people with origins, desires and family histories. De Niro gave the mafia film depth, a soul - and a tragedy that still resonates today.

This genre was continued in the 1980s and 1990s. "Once Upon a Time in America" is a melancholy epic about friendship, betrayal and lost time. "Goodfellas " - perhaps the ultimate mafia film - shows the dazzling fascination and brutal abyss of gangster life.

"Casino" from 1995 is an opera about greed, glamor and violence in Las Vegas.

De Niro is at the center of each of these films: sometimes taciturn and calculating, sometimes explosive and uncontrollable. He doesn't play gangsters in the clichéd sense, but men who are trapped in their own system. This is precisely what makes the characters so timeless.

Why De Niro's gangsters remain timeless

Why do De Niro's mafia films age so well? Perhaps because they don't rely on fashion, but on archetypes. The suits, the music, the locations - all that may change.

But the questions remain: Who can I trust? What am I prepared to sacrifice for power or family? And what will remain of me when the spiral of violence has come full circle?

Robert De Niro embodies these questions not like an actor reciting lines, but like someone who understands the inner logic of these men - without ever excusing them. This is probably why we can still watch "Goodfellas" 35 years later and feel immediately drawn in.

"The Irishman" closes the circle in 2019. Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro - a reunion of the old gang. It's a movie about transience, regret and the quiet death of men who once thought they could control everything.

De Niro played Frank Sheeran, a contract killer who is confronted with his own loneliness at the end. There was nothing left of the glorification of the gangster life - just an echo of guilt.

Back in the mafia world: De Niro 32 years later

32 years after "A Bronx Tale", Robert De Niro once again immerses himself in the world of the mafia - this time in "The Alto Knights". The film is now available to stream on blue SuperMax. De Niro plays two ageing mafia bosses who have to face a new world.

Critics say that he finally sums up all his roles here: A man looking back on his life.

For me, "The Alto Knights" is more than just another mafia film - it is a meditation on time, on cinema and on the way an actor embodies his role in such a way that every moment seems real and the boundary between film and life disappears.

"The Alto Knights" - and here we come full circle to "The Bronx Tale" - was also a very personal experience: I saw the movie for the first time not on the big screen, but on a long-haul flight - on a tiny screen, with miserable sound quality and the background noise of an entire cabin.

Nevertheless, the movie captivated me, so much so that I watched it twice, on the outbound flight and then again on the way home.

