Actor Timothée Chalamet reported on a French talk show that he had been fined for parking a Lime bike at a film premiere.

The circumstances of the fine are unclear as Lime and authorities did not confirm.

Chalamet could become the youngest Oscar winner in history with the film. Show more

Timothée Chalamet, soon to be seen as Bob Dylan in the biopic "A Complete Unknown", caused a stir at the film's London premiere when he appeared on the red carpet on a Lime bike. This eco-friendly choice earned him both admiration and criticism.

In the French talk show "Quotidien", Chalamet explained that he had switched to the rental bike due to a traffic jam in order to get to the premiere on time. However, he had violated the company's strict parking regulations and received a fine of 65 pounds (around 72 francs).

"It was a traffic jam and I wasn't actually allowed to park there and I was fined 65 pounds," he said. He added: "And actually it's terrible because it was an advertisement for them."

Chalamet as the youngest Oscar winner?

The exact nature of the fine remains unclear as Lime's penalty structure is usually between £2 and £20 and there are no penalties for first-time offenders. Representatives of Lambeth Council, in whose jurisdiction the venue falls, confirmed to the UK's Guardian that they have not imposed any such penalty.

Chalamet, Lime and the BFI Southbank have not yet commented on this statement.

Chalamet's film opens in the UK this Friday, just ahead of the Oscar nominations next Thursday. His main rival this year is Adrien Brody with the epic drama "The Brutalist". The drama opens in Swiss cinemas at the end of February.

Should Chalamet win, he would be the youngest man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role - and would beat Brody's own record by 268 days.

