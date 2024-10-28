Miles Mitchell (center), who dressed up as Timothée Chalamet/Willy Wonka, was the winner of the lookalike competition. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York on Sunday.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his lookalikes, some of whom had dressed up as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides.

Police cleared the event in Washington Square Park just minutes after it began due to the large crowds. At least one participant was arrested. The police initially gave no details of the reasons.

The event, which was advertised with flyers throughout New York, was one of several lookalike competitions organized by YouTube star Anthony Po. As the news spread on social media, thousands of people signed up for the event.

The real Timothée Chalamet markets "Dune: Part Two" in Mexico City. (February 5, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his lookalikes, some of whom had dressed up as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides - characters Chalamet played in "Wonka" and the "Dune" films. At times, fans pounced on the lookalikes, apparently thinking they were standing opposite the real Chalamet. Most of the would-be Chalamets and spectators moved to a new park after police broke up the event.

