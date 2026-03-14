Get your day off to a better start with the 5-10-10-5 method. imago images/Westend61

Do your eyes close when you brush your teeth - and do you often yawn while drinking coffee? That doesn't have to be the case. Thanks to the 5-10-10-5 morning routine, you gain energy and can focus better on the day.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 5-10-10-5 method is a 30-minute morning routine from a German sports expert that uses exercise, mindfulness, nutrition and planning to help you start the day with more energy and focus.

You don't need any app subscriptions or other gadgets for the routine.

You need 30 structured minutes in the morning. Show more

With the right morning routine, the whole day can be different. That's exactly what this method promises: to help you start the day with more energy and focus. It was developed by sports expert Dr. Michèl Gleich, who presents it in the magazine "Fit for Fun".

The method is called 5-10-10-5 because the 30-minute morning routine consists of four time blocks: 5 minutes of exercise, 10 minutes of mindfulness, 10 minutes of breakfast and 5 minutes of planning for the day. The numbers in the name show you directly how long each step takes.

This is because a structured start to the day can help you to be more energetic and focused: studies show that just 30 minutes of exercise, mindfulness and nutrition can reduce stress, increase concentration and improve well-being. The first few minutes in the morning are considered crucial for the rest of the day.

The good thing about it? You can easily implement the method yourself, without a coach or expensive gadgets.

Activate yourself for the first five minutes

According to Harvard Health Publishing (2019), just a few minutes of exercise in the morning can activate your circulation and wake your body up. For example, 10 squats, 10 push-ups and 30 seconds of planks are suitable. These short exercises promote blood circulation, mobilize the joints and can stimulate the release of endorphins.

Are you stressed tomorrow? Then a short walk in the fresh air will also help.

Clarity and focus for the day in ten minutes

These minutes can be used to organize your mind and consciously set yourself up for the day. According to the American Psychological Association (2012), short mindfulness practices can help to reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

A few minutes of meditation, for example, focusing on your breathing and the moment, is possible. There are various apps that can help you. You can also find practical instructions for meditating on YouTube.

Journaling can also help: This involves writing down three things you are grateful for, for example, as well as your most important goals for the day.

Healthy eating for energy and focus in ten minutes

A balanced breakfast can help you start the day full of energy and support your concentration. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine (2024), a nutrient-rich meal in the morning lays an important foundation for mental performance.

Suitable options include a smoothie made from banana, oatmeal, spinach and almond milk, natural yoghurt with nuts and berries or a boiled egg with wholemeal bread. Such combinations can stabilize blood sugar levels and promote concentration.

If you don't have much time in the morning, you can prepare the ingredients the evening before. There are also numerous simple ideas and recipes for meal prepping in the morning on social media.

Plan your day and get motivated in five minutes

At the end of the day, take a few minutes to review the day. For example, write down the three most important tasks you want to complete.

An inspiring quote or consciously imagining a moment of success can also help you to start the day with motivation. This provides more clarity, structure and positive energy for the day.

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