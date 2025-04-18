In the thriller "Drop", threatening messages from a stranger turn a harmless date into a nightmare. Find out what messages the main characters are afraid of and what their red flags are when dating in the video.

Fabienne Berner

In Christopher Nolan's latest thriller "Drop", a romantic first date turns into a nightmare.

A single mother receives threatening cell phone messages from a stranger. If she doesn't follow his instructions, her son will be killed.

blue News spoke to the director and the two main actors Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar about the filming. Show more

What is the thriller "Drop" about? Single mother Violet, played by Meghann Fahy, dares to go on a first date again after years. What begins as a romantic evening with the charming photographer Henry quickly turns into a nightmare. Anonymous and increasingly threatening messages on her cell phone force her to carry out disturbing orders. Any wrong move could cost her son and sister their lives.

With "Drop - Deadly Date", director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre and ensures high tension à la "Happy Deathday". As Landon tells blue News, the basic idea came about during a vacation for producer Cameron Fuller. During dinner, he received mysterious cell phone messages - so-called "drops" - from an unknown person in the same restaurant. You can find out whether they were able to find out who sent them in the video interview with the director at the bottom of the article.

Fortunately, the cast has never received any threatening messages. However, Brandon Sklenar, who plays Henry, reveals what would scare him: "It would be really scary if you received the message 'Your shoelaces are untied' and they really were untied". Meghann Fahy adds: "It's scary how much we can find out about others with modern technology. From a light in a photo, we can pinpoint their location."

"Drop" thrives on its strong lead actress Meghann Fahy (known from the series "White Lotus") and a captivating visual staging that creates a sense of unease. The threat posed by smartphones strikes a chord with the times. The film also deals with serious topics such as domestic violence and emotional trauma. Thrilling for long stretches, the plot becomes somewhat overdrawn and predictable towards the end.

