The legendary action star Jackie Chan is awarded the "Pardo alla Carriera" by the Locarno Film Festival. blue News accompanied his appearance on the Red Carpet and the Piazza Grande up close.

He started acting as a child and became world-famous at the end of the 90s with the action comedy "Rush Hour".

The Locarno Film Festival is honoring Jackie Chan for his life's work with the "Pardo alla Carriera", and blue News was there up close. Show more

"There is a 'before' Jackie Chan and an 'after'. He reinvented action cinema and combined it with comedy in a unique way," says festival director Giona Nazzaro about the Asian action film legend on the Piazza Grande. The atmosphere is exuberant and shirts and banners with the words "Jackie Chan" can be seen everywhere in the audience.

Nazzaro proudly presents his guest of honor with the Golden Leopard, whereupon the latter remarks how incredibly heavy this thing is, triggering laughter.

Jackie Chan gives a beautiful speech, thanking his many loyal fans and the colleagues at his production company JCE Movies Limited, who have always made him look good.

64 years in the movie business

He tells an anecdote from his youth, when he used to watch his father cook all day. His father asked him: "Son, I'm 60 and I can still cook. Can you still fight when you're 60?"

"Today I'm 71, and I can still fight," Jackie remarks proudly. He has been working as an actor for an incredible 64 years.

As a farewell, the exceptional artist gives the audience a "Ti amo!".

Following the award ceremony, Jackie Chan's action classic "Police Story" (1985) is shown on the Piazza Grande. The film is one of his first major successes, in which he both played the leading role and directed.

