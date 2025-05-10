Fabienne Hadorn is currently the only woman to be seen on Swiss television SRF in a regular comedy program. A conversation about ADHD, inventions and how she is celebrating her 50th birthday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabienne Hadorn is an actress, comedian, singer, lyricist, speaker, director and dancer. The 49-year-old lives in Zurich and is the mother of two children.

She can currently be seen on Swiss television SRF in the satire format "Die Sendung des Monats" alongside Gabriel Vetter and is on tour with her solo program "Kaboom Room"

"Oh, the problem is that the boys haven't yet realized that patriarchy is harmful to them too. So maybe it's not such a bad thing that the patriarchy is now being driven to the wall by guys like Donald Trump and co," says Hadorn.

Fabienne Hadorn celebrates her 50th birthday on May 24. On this day, the comedian will be hosting the "Female Trouble - Women in Comedy Gala" at the Millers Theater in Zurich. Show more

Fabienne Hadorn, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes...

... sorry that I look so screwed up. I had a mammogram this morning and thought I didn't need to dress up for it. But the most important thing is: Yay, I don't have breast cancer.

Wonderful, that's great news.

Thank you.

So I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "go on" once.

Ah, really, so sporty.

Spring or fall?

Spring. I always love the season that's currently outside the most.

Cat or dog?

My grandma used to take her pet on her lap when she had a bout of rheumatism. That's why I've had a special relationship with cats since childhood. But I also like dogs.

Snow White or Sissi?

As a child, I prayed: Dear God, please make me as beautiful as Sissi - or even a little more beautiful (laughs).

Your role model as a twelve-year-old was Romy Schneider. She made her breakthrough as an actress with her role as Empress Elisabeth.

That is true. There are three moments in the "Sissi" trilogy that made me fall in love with the empress back then: Firstly, Sissi takes off through the window and goes fishing. Secondly, she jams to her husband, Emperor Franz Joseph I, on the zither. And thirdly, she stands up to her mother-in-law. I thought it was strong how Romy's Sissi repeatedly rebels against the establishment in the three films and questions the expectations of a woman.

Basically, how important are role models?

Totally important. Strong women can be an inspiration for other women and girls. I'm currently seeing this with my daughters, how big an influence art and culture can have on young people.

German comedian Carolin Kebekus said in an interview with "Manager-Magazin":"Until I was twelve, I thought humor was exclusively male. Didi Hallervorden, Otto, Rudi Carrell - there were only men on TV." What was that like for you?

When I was little, I was once told by a green man that I was manly. At the time, I thought that meant I was as great as a man because I was tomboyish (laughs uproariously).

Later on, women in trouser roles often made a particular impression on me - especially Shirley MacLaine, Liselotte Pulver and Lucille Ball. But when I was young, men were also important to me as figures of identification. As a girl, I wanted to be like Terence Hill or Steve McQueen. A little later, when I realized that there are differences between the sexes, female characters became more and more important to me.

Who, for example?

As a teenager, I really liked Madonna. And you know what, last summer I watched the movie "Desperately Seeking Susan" starring Madonna at the Xenix cinema in Zurich with my older daughter. Bruno, the movie has aged really well. You really can't criticize it - my 18-year-old daughter is of the same opinion, by the way.

When did you first see a female comedian perform - and what did that trigger in your head?

I was a TV kid for years, so I didn't go to the theater regularly until later. What I will never forget is my first concert: I saw Diana Ross at the Hallenstadion in Zurich with my mommy. That was great.

I didn't really discoverfemale comedy until I was 42, when I went to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's biggest cultural festival. I only saw performances by women there. I saw "Nanette" by Hannah Gadsby from Australia and "Nate - A One Man Show"by Natalie Palamides from the USA. Wow, those were incredible experiences.

Are you yourself a role model for young women today - or do they no longer need role models?

Role models are important. You would have to ask other people if I am one. I can only repeat what my older daughter, who looks after my TikTok channel, tells me.

What does she say?

Young women would find my stuff nice. Her favorite comments are "Who is this diva?" and "I love this woman".

We still live in a very patriarchal society ...

Oh, the problem is that the boys haven't yet realized that patriarchy is harmful to them too. So maybe it's not such a bad thing that the patriarchy is now being driven to the wall by guys like Donald Trump and co.

I'm sure more and more boys and men will realize this in the near future: No, we don't like this kind of life. But it will be a while before the majority realize this. That's why role models are all the more important, because they can make a difference to young people.

We're sitting in the Café du Bonheur on Bullingerplatz in Zurich. May I ask why you wanted to meet me here?

I live around the corner from here in a cooperative apartment. For a long time, this café was my extended terrace, so to speak. But since the coronavirus pandemic, Bullingerplatz has become more and more of a hipster spot. That's why we residents of the neighborhood have withdrawn somewhat. Nevertheless, I still like being here. Because I think it's important to be visible and involved in the neighborhood.

Is it really true that the valve on the Duromatic pressure cooker is Zurich's best invention?

It's a brilliant invention, but I think the best Zurich invention is the Bircher-Raffel. But the coolest invention in the world is the siphon (laughs loudly). The siphon was once invented by the English watchmaker Alexander Cummings. Originally, a siphon was simply a curved pipe in which water always stood, thus preventing unpleasant odors in living spaces. The idea of the siphon is simple, but it has already done us humans a lot of good. And if you don't believe me, take part in my city tour "Eureka - Zurich simply invented". There I tell lots of stories about inventions.

"I'm sure more and more boys and men will realize in the near future: No, we don't like this kind of life": Fabienne Hadorn. Picture: Linda Käsbohrer

What news in the newspaper have you been happy about recently?

(Reflects) I think it's great that SP cantonal councillor Mandy Abou Shoak wants to run for mayor of Zurich. I have the feeling that she is a person of openness and integrity and would take our city a few more steps forward.

What do you think a good life consists of?

The most important thing is: community, community and more community. It's important to keep investing in friendships and to have a good environment at work, for example.

You work as an actress, comedian, singer, lyricist, speaker, director and dancer.

I hate boredom. My various activities are my way of fighting the threat of boredom.

Stupid question: What can't you do at all?

Perhaps you remember our very first interview for the magazine "Schweizer Familie" twelve years ago.

Yes, I do.

Back then, you asked me what I wanted most. I replied that I wanted a personal angel. A person who organizes everything around me and tells me when I need to be where and who I need to call when. Unfortunately, this angel still doesn't exist. I'm still struggling with all the office stuff and still drown in it from time to time.

You are currently the only woman to be seen on a regular comedy program on Swiss television SRF. What does that do to you?

I feel a sense of responsibility. But I don't just want to blame SRF for that. It's a social problem. Just recently, a comedian friend of mine said to me: "Hey Fabienne, you're one of the first comedians to make it on SRF and also get good reviews. This statement somehow opened my eyes again, after I initially thought: Okay, I'll sacrifice myself.

Why sacrifice?

Because at the start of our SRF satire show "Die Sendung des Monats", I assumed that I would soon be kicked off again. I thought it would hurt me less. At least I would have done Winkelried and stepped into the breach so that other women could move up, because comedy women on screen would be a bit more normal again afterwards.

But Bruno, do you know what the coolest thing is? I've just heard back that we'll be able to produce a comedy show for SRF from summer 2026 (editor's note: blue News reported) that will be produced entirely by women.

Very cool. A criminally underrated female comedian from Switzerland that you would like to promote here?

I'm turning 50 on May 24th and I've decided to work on that day. I'll be hosting the "Female Trouble - Women in Comedy Gala" at the Millers Theater in Zurich. Julia Kubik will be performing there, among others. She's one of those female comedians in this country who is opening one surprise box after another.

I love Julia more than anything - and that's why I want this open-air festival at Millers to be really packed. This evening is also so important to me because it has almost the same name, "Female Trouble", as our new show on Swiss television SRF.

"I hate boredom. My various activities are my method of fighting the threat of boredom." Fabienne Hadorn. Picture: Boris Müller

What needs to be done to make real equality between women and men a reality?

I am increasingly convinced that our capitalist system does not allow for equal rights for men and women.

Why not?

Today, women simply do everything and therefore far too much. Meanwhile, men are driving against the wall because they no longer know what to do: Earn as much money as possible, train even more muscles or show more feelings? Conclusion: women are overworked and men are disoriented. In my opinion, this is no way to achieve equality.

Your experiences with green men?

Fortunately, I haven't had any really bad experiences with men. But to put it bluntly: green men are poor wretches and I feel sorry for them.

Are women perhaps somehow the better people after all?

Women are better at building communities than men. And men would be better off investing their testosterone in love, sport or building playgrounds instead of violence. Wars are so yesterday. But nothing nonetheless: I believe in men.

I grew up with a lot of boys and I am convinced that men still have all the options open to them - not least because we women need men. I would definitely go crazy without my husband (laughs).

What have you learned about Swiss humor over the years?

We Swiss are complex people (laughs). I find that kind of cute, but it also annoys the hell out of me from time to time. Why is Swiss comedy always so nice? Sometimes I wish we were all a bit cheekier and nastier.

In the comedy scene today, the term "cancel culture" is often discussed. It means that comedians with controversial views are canceled, for example by canceling their performances.

Honestly, how many comedians have really been canceled? And what about all the women who have never been allowed on stage as comedians? And that's why I say: there is no cancel culture.

There are people who see freedom of expression endangered by canceling.

I see that completely differently. I think it's much more important that we can say when we find something cringeworthy or when someone puts out toxic shit.

Does it annoy you when you hear the phrase "You're not allowed to make jokes anymore"?

That statement makes my face fall asleep. Sorry, comedy is work, a lot of hard work. If you do comedy, you have to deal with the world, the zeitgeist and society. If you do comedy, you have to work on your writing and not settle for the first joke that comes along.

Comedians like Anke Engelke, Viktor Giacobbo and Kaya Yanar say they would no longer do certain acts about minorities today ...

You know what, I also had to delete some of my own stuff from the internet. I admit: I have done blackfacing. And do you know when I did that? In a play years ago where we wanted to educate people about what blackfacing is and why it doesn't work. So we were explaining what blackfacing is and reproducing it in a stupid way.

"The longer I've been here, the more I'm convinced that our capitalist system doesn't allow equal rights for women and men." Fabienne Hadorn. Picture: Boris Müller

How's your parrot's head?

You're talking about my ADHD, aren't you?

You've known for a year and a half that you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Did the diagnosis change your life?

I took medication for a while after the diagnosis. Some pills made me manic, others made me depressed. At some point I thought to myself: I was fine without them before. Why should I start this nonsense now that I'm almost 50 and keep taking pills?

It's a fact that I've been tingling back and forth between two extremes for years. My life consists of healthy things like Thai chi, winter bathing and fasting. But there are also the less healthy things like too much nicotine, partying and other crazy madness. Okay, maybe taking a pill every now and then would make things easier ...

... but also more boring?

Much more boring - and that's why I admit here and now: I prefer to move between sinning and sinning.

This unfiltered perception of emotions, the impulsiveness that comes with ADHD - are these perhaps qualities that can be useful to you as a comedian and actress?

That is true. That's why I never took ADHD medication when I went on stage or when we recorded "The Show of the Month". Incidentally, other artists who also have ADHD have advised me to do the same.

When was the last time you were surprised by your own head births?

It happens regularly during my solo show "Kaboom Room". Just before I go on stage, I usually think: everything is going to be terrible. But as soon as I stand in front of the audience, it happens almost automatically.

It also happens again and again, so when I watch a recording of the performance later, that I think: Wow, brilliant. It's crazy what happens on stage in interaction with the audience. Every now and then, when I watch it again, it feels like I'm a medium that the theater god has just entered (laughs).

What's the worst consequence you've ever had to endure because of a joke - whether on stage or in private?

Oh, I've put my foot in my mouth so many times ... but none of those stories come to mind right now. Sorry.

How does the fact that you're about to turn 50 make you feel?

I'm really looking forward to it.

Was it the same when you were 30 and 40?

Yes. No. Let's put it this way: I've never found getting older a bad thing. I'm a stand-up woman who looks to the future. And as I mentioned, I'll be hosting the "Female Trouble - Women in Comedy Gala" at the Millers Theater in Zurich on the evening of 24 May, which is when I turn 50.

You may remember the SNL sketch by comedian Molly Shannon when she played a 50-year-old dancer auditioning on Broadway and constantly trying to prove what she can still do. I think I'll take her performance to heart and show the audience in a self-deprecating way what I can still do at 50 (laughs).

"It's crazy what happens on stage in interaction with the audience": Fabienne Hadorn. Picture: Boris Müller

What gives you the most hope for the future?

I like to quote Hannah Arendt's concept of "natality", i.e. the human capacity for new beginnings. That's why I always say to all the cool people: make babies. It's the best thing that can happen to the world. A few weeks ago, I crocheted a blanket for a newborn. When I was allowed to cover the baby with it for the first time, I thought: everything will be fine. When a child is born, everything starts all over again - just like in spring. That gives me hope.

What can a person do - apart from being a satirist or comedian on stage - to cope with the slide to the right and other social problems?

I grew up in the Säuliamt in an SVP stronghold and have a Catholic background. I can well understand what's going on with these people at the moment and the fears that are driving them.

But why didn't you become like that?

I don't know either. My father is politically more to the left, but still sits at the regulars' table with SVP members. Perhaps he once showed me how to deal with people who think differently. At the same time, when I play SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, I sense that a part of me is still like that and it always scares me.

We're slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: please rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: gardener?

I give myself six points because this year, for the very first time, I managed to get all my plants on the balcony through the winter more or less unscathed. Recently, even my Japanese maple started flowering again after I was sure I'd let it down too many times in the last few weeks. Oh my god, what an achievement (laughs uproariously).

Liar?

I'm not very good at lying. I give myself two points.

Astronaut?

Zero points. I certainly wouldn't fly up into the sky in a rocket like Katy Perry.

Why not?

That's wasted time. We have enough issues on earth that we should be tackling urgently. Sorry, did these six women really have to fly up into the sky for eleven minutes to realize that democracy is currently under serious threat in the USA?

If you had one wish ...

I think it would be great if we humans woke up in a different body every morning (laughs). I think that would make us more empathetic in our dealings with others.

Do you have any final words?

Be kind to each other. For inspiration, I recommend the Netflix documentary series "Love on the Spectrum". The people who date there are my role models when it comes to direct and mindful communication.

