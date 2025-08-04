A harmless request for an accelerated approach due to defective on-board toilets led to a serious misunderstanding on a TAP flight from Lisbon to Nice - and briefly triggered an alarm in the south of France.

Sven Ziegler

None of the on-board toilets were working on a TAP flight - the pilot therefore asked for a quicker landing.

Air traffic control mistook "no toilets" for "no pilots" and issued an alert.

The plane landed safely in Nice, nobody was injured - but the radio traffic went viral.

What began as a simple request for assistance ended in radio-based confusion with an emergency protocol: On a flight operated by Portuguese airline TAP, a curious incident occurred in radio traffic on July 20 - with an unintentionally comical outcome.

As the portal PYOK first reported, the Embraer E190 with 106 passengers was on its way from Lisbon to Nice. The reason for the unusual situation: none of the on-board toilets were working. The pilot therefore informed air traffic control of a "toilet problem" and asked for a more direct route and a higher speed - purely out of consideration for the needs of the passengers.

"Toilets" becomes "pilots"

But this is where the confusion began. The term "toilets" was apparently pronounced so unclearly on the radio that it sounded like "pilots" to French air traffic control. Suddenly it was no longer a sanitary scenario, but a potentially catastrophic one: an aircraft without a capable crew in the cockpit.

Despite several attempts to clarify the situation, the uncertainty remained: "Your autopilot is faulty?" - "No, it's working perfectly," the pilot replied patiently. But the suspicion intensified. When she reiterated that it was just a problem with the toilets, the controllers finally believed that she had said "there is no pilot".

Air traffic control sounds the alarm

What followed was an alert: "Alert status, alert status, alert status for an aircraft where we suspect that no pilot is able to control the aircraft," was the radio message from the tower. The crew remained calm - and repeatedly assured the passengers that everything was under control.

In fact, the plane landed in Nice shortly afterwards without incident. No one was injured, no one was incapacitated. But in retrospect, the way a banal toilet problem almost turned into an air emergency is more reminiscent of a Monty Python sketch than a real incident.

However, the whole episode still has a certain entertainment value: the radio communication between the cockpit and tower has since been listened to thousands of times on social networks - and is likely to go down in the annals of the strangest flight communications.