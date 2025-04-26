Shortly before the cinema release of "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning", Tom Cruise gives another insight into the filming. The Hollywood star can be seen hanging from a biplane at lofty heights.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts.
- On Instagram, the actor shows spectacular shots of the filming of the latest "Mission Impossible" movie.
- It shows him shimmying along the wing of a double-decker plane at a dizzying height.
"Mister Impossible" Tom Cruise is busy promoting his latest film in the "Mission Impossible" series on Instagram. As we know him, the now 62-year-old does without stunt doubles and performs all the dangerous actions himself.
Videos show Cruise holding onto the wing of a biplane at 2,500 meters while the plane spins in the air. The movie star is given quite a shake in the process.
The film "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" opens in Swiss cinemas on May 21.
