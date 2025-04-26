Shortly before the cinema release of "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning", Tom Cruise gives another insight into the filming. The Hollywood star can be seen hanging from a biplane at lofty heights.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts.

On Instagram, the actor shows spectacular shots of the filming of the latest "Mission Impossible" movie.

It shows him shimmying along the wing of a double-decker plane at a dizzying height. Show more

"Mister Impossible" Tom Cruise is busy promoting his latest film in the "Mission Impossible" series on Instagram. As we know him, the now 62-year-old does without stunt doubles and performs all the dangerous actions himself.

Videos show Cruise holding onto the wing of a biplane at 2,500 meters while the plane spins in the air. The movie star is given quite a shake in the process.

The film "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" opens in Swiss cinemas on May 21.

