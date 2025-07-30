These two Hollywood stars are now a couple. Here Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas hold hands. Picture: x

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were photographed holding hands in a small town in New England - the first time the Hollywood star has shown himself publicly in love.

It is Cruise's first public display of affection since splitting from Katie Holmes in 2012, breaking a longstanding pattern of reticence.

There were already hints of a relationship beforehand: dinner together, helicopter flight, yacht vacation - now photos confirm their relationship. Show more

Rumors swirled for months - now the game of hide-and-seek is over:

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise (62) and Bond girl Ana de Armas (37) were caught holding hands - in idyllic Woodstock in the US state of Vermont, of all places.

A picture that says more than a thousand words: the two superstars stroll arm in arm through the charming streets of the New England town, looking familiar, relaxed - and above all: in love.

Actress Ana de Armas is known from various films. Most recently, she shone alongside James Bond in "No Time to Die". In 2025, she is starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the new film "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina". Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Her look? Casual. Her behavior? Totally normal. She in a white T-shirt and black jeans, hair in a ponytail - he in a T-shirt, clearly recognizable despite his aviator sunglasses and cap.

They lick ice cream like tourists, browse through stores - and make the most tender gesture in the world: they don't let go of each other, according to TMZ.

Tom Cruise breaks his rule

A rare step in public for Tom Cruise. Since his split from Katie Holmes in 2012, the "Mission: Impossible" star has kept his love life strictly under wraps.

Which makes this public display of love all the more surprising - it's the first time in 14 years that Cruise has been photographed holding hands with a woman.

Tom Cruise is a global star. His best-known films are the "Mission: Impossible" series. Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

It was rumored back in the spring that something was going on between the two. First a dinner in February, then a helicopter trip in London - but they always kept a discreet distance. Until now.

Birthday kisses and yacht vacations

Insiders tell TMZ that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas celebrated her birthday together at the end of April. Then in mid-July, yacht romance off Menorca - the clues were mounting.

And now the final proof photo from Vermont: this mission is accomplished - they are a couple.

De Armas remains publicly reticent. When asked about their relationship in May, she replied diplomatically: "He's a legend. I've learned a lot from him." But now the pictures speak a clear language.

