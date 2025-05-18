In Mission Impossible 8, Tom Cruise ventures to daredevil heights again and does his own stunts. Youtube / Kino Check

Perhaps one last time at full risk: Tom Cruise once again throws himself into breakneck action in "The Final Reckoning", Mission Impossible 8 - the series finale is an epic mix of nostalgia, thrills and adrenaline.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Cruise returns at the age of 62 in "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", an action-packed finale to the cult series.

The plot revolves around the hunt for a dangerous AI whose destruction key is suspected to be on board a Russian submarine - with numerous familiar and new faces.

With a running time of 169 minutes and a budget of 400 million dollars, the film is an XXL cinema event that combines spectacular stunts, emotional flashbacks and possibly Hunt's last mission.

The film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21. Show more

Almost three decades after the first part, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt - and possibly for the last time. With "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", the legendary agent series reaches its explosive climax.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has already directed the last three parts, is back at the helm and promises an action-packed finale. The film follows on directly from the events of "Dead Reckoning": Ethan Hunt and his team are still on the hunt for the dangerous AI "The Entity". The key to destroying the AI is on board a missing Russian submarine - a mission that turns everything upside down.

The finale promises not only action and the usual Cruise power, but also nostalgic flashbacks to past episodes. Youtube / Kino Check

Cruise pushes his limits

At the age of 62, Tom Cruise once again shows his full physical strength. The Hollywood star performs his stunts himself - including breakneck scenes that amaze even die-hard action fans. According to reports, Cruise even briefly lost consciousness during filming.

Alongside Cruise, many familiar faces are back: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales. New cast members include Nick Offerman as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Hannah Waddingham.

With a running time of 169 minutes, "The Final Reckoning" is the longest film in the series and shares the title of longest English-language action film with "John Wick: Chapter 4". The estimated budget of 400 million dollars makes it one of the most expensive films of all time.

The film will be presented for the first time in Cannes on May 14 and will celebrate its premiere in Switzerland on May 21 at blue Cinemas. Kin Cheung/AP/dpa

Nostalgia meets innovation

The official trailer offers a mix of new, breathtaking stunts and nostalgic flashbacks to previous missions. Fans can look forward to an emotional reunion with the story of Ethan Hunt, which now reaches its crowning conclusion.

Conclusion: "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" promises a worthy finale for one of the most successful action series in film history. Whether this really is Hunt's last mission remains to be seen. Tom Cruise himself did not want to comment on this at the film premiere in Cannes.

The film will soon be released in Switzerland. It will be released at blue Cinema from May 21, 2025.

How much Tom Cruise is in you?

In case you need to catch up: All "Mission: Impossible" films are available on blue Video.

More videos from this section