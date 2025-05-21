Did you think that an old movie veteran like Tom Cruise would do his stunts like a pro? Not at all. In a new interview, the 62-year-old Hollywood star has revealed that he spent decades practising for the spectacular airplane stunt.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Cruise trained for decades for a daring airplane stunt in the new "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and performed it without a stuntman.

The action star put his body under extreme pressure for the spectacular stunt, as he reveals in a new interview.

The plot of "The Final Reckoning" revolves around the hunt for a dangerous AI whose destruction key is suspected to be on board a Russian submarine - with numerous familiar and new faces taking part. Show more

When Tom Cruise transforms into Ethan Hunt again, the 62-year-old goes full throttle and pushes himself to the limit - often to his pain threshold. Tom Cruise is known for his extreme movie stunts.

Now the Hollywood star has - presumably - arrived at his last assignment as Ethan Hawke in the "Mission: Impossible" series. And in it, Cruise once again impressively demonstrates that, at 62, he is far from being old Hollywood iron. His stunts take place on land, in the water and also in the air.

In a new interview on the US late-night show "The Tonight Show", Tom Cruise reveals that the famous airplane stunt in particular demanded everything from him. In the action hit, Cruise can be seen hanging weightlessly between the two wings of the biplane.

This required years of meticulous preparation: "To be honest, it took us decades to get it right," Cruise revealed to talk show host Jimmy Fallon. He has a license to fly planes and helicopters.

Tom Cruise: "It was pretty intense"

His breakneck airplane stunt was inspired by earlier recordings of "Wing Walking". People walk on wings during the flight. Cruise: "I just thought: Wow, I'd love to do that. I was a little kid." He was only able to realize this dream with "The Final Reckoning".

He had already completed flying lessons for the big "Mission: Impossible" finale in 2021. During a trip to England, he climbed out of the cockpit for test shots at an altitude of 6,000 meters above Cambridge and hung himself upside down from a wing with his safety harness.

He had exposed his body to extreme pressure: "I don't know if you've ever held your hand out of the window at 233 kilometers per hour," he said, the audience applauded and laughed. Cruise doubled down: "It was pretty intense, I have to say."

Tom Cruise found it difficult to breathe

Tom Cruise was unable to breathe due to the pressure and fainted. The 62-year-old says: "Have you ever lifted a weight that you couldn't manage to lift again? That's what it feels like after a few minutes on that wing."

The movie "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21.

More videos from the department