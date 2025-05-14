Tom Cruise poses in front of the cameras during the photocall for the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at the 78th International Film Festival. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

The legendary action franchise Mission: Impossible returns for one last explosive mission. The eighth film celebrates its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fans can expect a fast-paced mix of stunts, exotic locations and a dense conspiracy plot.

Despite production delays due to the pandemic and strikes, director Christopher McQuarrie promises a gripping finale that resolves all the unanswered questions in the series.

The film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21. Show more

Under the proven direction of Christopher McQuarrie, the new "Mission: Impossible" part remains true to its recipe for success: spectacular stunts, exotic locations and a dense story full of intrigue drive the finale forward. At the age of 62, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for the last time - in a role that he has embodied with unbroken energy since 1996.

According to insiders, Cruise, known for his daredevil stunts, will once again outdo himself - even riskier than his motorcycle parachute jump from "Dead Reckoning, Part 1". At his side: fan favorites such as Simon Pegg as tech genius Benji Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson as the enigmatic Ilsa Faust. The global threat awaiting the team this time remains a secret - but the past shows: Each mission is more dangerous than the last.

The pandemic and strikes have caused delays, but now the time has come: "The Final Reckoning" marks the grand finale of one of the most spectacular action series in film history. McQuarrie promises an emotional conclusion that clarifies unanswered questions - and perhaps still leaves room for surprises. Because one thing is certain: with Tom Cruise, even the final chapter is never quite final.

