Under the proven direction of Christopher McQuarrie, the new "Mission: Impossible" part remains true to its recipe for success: spectacular stunts, exotic locations and a dense story full of intrigue drive the finale forward. At the age of 62, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for the last time - in a role that he has embodied with unbroken energy since 1996.
According to insiders, Cruise, known for his daredevil stunts, will once again outdo himself - even riskier than his motorcycle parachute jump from "Dead Reckoning, Part 1". At his side: fan favorites such as Simon Pegg as tech genius Benji Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson as the enigmatic Ilsa Faust. The global threat awaiting the team this time remains a secret - but the past shows: Each mission is more dangerous than the last.
The pandemic and strikes have caused delays, but now the time has come: "The Final Reckoning" marks the grand finale of one of the most spectacular action series in film history. McQuarrie promises an emotional conclusion that clarifies unanswered questions - and perhaps still leaves room for surprises. Because one thing is certain: with Tom Cruise, even the final chapter is never quite final.