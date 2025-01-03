'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland says he settled a dispute in a supermarket. "They went at each other, right behind me," said the 28-year-old in an interview with fitness magazine Men's Health. According to the report, Holland threw himself into the fray in best superhero style.
The actor grabbed one of the men and led him away. "I saw that he recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning in his head: 'I'm really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,'" Holland described the situation.
Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016. His last appearance as the Marvel hero to date, "Spider-Man: No Way Home", became a super hit in 2021. In October 2024, the Brit confirmed on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' that he would be returning to the big screen for another 'Spider-Man' film. Filming is due to start in the summer.