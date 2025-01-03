"Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland mediated a dispute in a supermarket, in his own words. (archive picture) dpa

Tom Holland regularly slips into the superhero costume in front of the camera. As the "Spider-Man" actor has now reported in an interview, he recently ensured law and order in a store.

According to actor Tom Holland, he settled a dispute in a supermarket by leading one of the people involved away.

Holland described how the man recognized him as Spider-Man and was calmed down as a result.

The Brit, who has played Spider-Man since 2016, confirmed his return in 2024 for another film, which is due to start shooting in the summer. Show more

'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland says he settled a dispute in a supermarket. "They went at each other, right behind me," said the 28-year-old in an interview with fitness magazine Men's Health. According to the report, Holland threw himself into the fray in best superhero style.

The actor grabbed one of the men and led him away. "I saw that he recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning in his head: 'I'm really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,'" Holland described the situation.

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016. His last appearance as the Marvel hero to date, "Spider-Man: No Way Home", became a super hit in 2021. In October 2024, the Brit confirmed on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' that he would be returning to the big screen for another 'Spider-Man' film. Filming is due to start in the summer.

