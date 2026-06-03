Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the "streamteam" podcast.

A supposed dream job, a gangster family with cult status and Elvis Presley at the height of his career. In the new "streamteam" episode, Tamara Cantieni and Frank Richter talk about a thriller full of surprises, a series that you should have seen and a documentary that convinces even skeptics.

Andreas Lunghi

The Housemaid: If she only knew

Let's start with "The Housemaid: If only she knew". Milly doesn't have it easy. After her prison sentence, she can barely find work until an offer suddenly appears that sounds almost too good to be true: Housekeeper for a rich family, accommodation included.

But there's a catch. The longer Milly lives there, the stranger the atmosphere in the house becomes. "It's not predictable at all," says Tamara Cantieni. "Every time you think, now I know where the story is going, something new comes along."

Frank Richter particularly likes the fact that the characters are not simply good or evil. "Each person has their own story. That makes the movie believable." For both of them, "The Housemaid" is one of the positive surprises of the year.

Peaky Blinders

Then it gets British. More precisely: Birmingham, 1930s. Tamara Cantieni takes the opportunity to finally convince Frank of "Peaky Blinders".

The focus is on Tommy Shelby, leader of a gangster family who manages their business with style, charm and, if necessary, violence. "How can you not know this series?" asks Tamara with a laugh.

She is particularly impressed by how much a character can say without even speaking. She has watched a scene with Cillian Murphy countless times. "Not much actually happens, and yet you can't look away." For Tamara, one thing is clear: "Peaky Blinders" is one of the best series of recent years.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Finally, it's off to Las Vegas. In "EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert", Elvis Presley takes center stage. Frank admits right at the beginning that he was never a big Elvis fan. He is all the more surprised after watching the movie.

He was particularly taken with the restored footage. "You feel like you're standing right next to him on stage." But he was even more impressed by Elvis himself. Instead of the unapproachable legend, you see a funny, self-critical and likeable person. Tamara also finds it fascinating how the film shows why Elvis became a phenomenon that can hardly be repeated today.

And as always, the most important question remains at the end: what will go on the watch list? With Tamara, the answer is clear. If you haven't seen "Peaky Blinders" yet, you should definitely do so.