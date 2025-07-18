Just two days after the devastating fire, Tomorrowland presents a new main stage. The organizers achieved in one night what hardly anyone thought possible - the festival started as planned.

Sven Ziegler

A fire completely destroyed the elaborately constructed main stage of the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the organizers pull a small miracle out of their hat: only two days later, the festival opens as planned - including a new main stage.

The Tomorrowland festival received a new stage within two days. RadioFR. Freiburg / zvg

"Our teams are working day and night, with heart and soul, to make the impossible possible," reads an official statement. Those responsible had already explained on Thursday that they were working flat out on two scenarios: setting up a new stage in time or redirecting the acts to other areas.

"Part of our soul"

It is now clear that festival visitors will not have to do without a main stage - albeit without the planned spectacular effects.

The new stage will open at 4 pm. All other sets on other stages will start at 2 pm as announced. So the fans can celebrate, even if the memories of the burned-down stage hurt. "It was more than just a venue. Every single piece carried a part of our soul," the statement continues.

A new stage is being built at full speed. RadioFR. Freiburg / zvg

Tomorrowland wants to show how quickly and decisively a festival can react - and how strong the community behind it is.