The first performance by LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG was met with unending applause on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent". The group is now considered the favorite to win. The semi-final takes place tonight.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG wowed viewers on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent".

Their dance and light show was so well received during the auditions last March that the jury led by Simon Cowell pressed the golden buzzer together. As a result, The Blackouts went straight through to the semi-finals.

Tonight is the night: in the first of five semi-finals of the 18th season of "Britain's Got Talent", the group of artists from St. Gallen will be battling it out for a place in the final.

You can watch the performance live today, Saturday, April 26, from 8 pm on the British TV channel ITV Show more

For the first time ever, artists from Switzerland have made it to the semi-finals of the TV show "Britain's Got Talent": LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG.

There is a good chance that the sensation made in Switzerland will continue tonight in London:

After The Blackouts wowed audiences and judges alike during the auditions and therefore made it straight through to the semi-finals, they are the bookmakers' favorites to win.

Over the past few weeks, the troupe has been busy preparing and rehearsing for their performance in today's semi-final. blue News was there - and was also allowed to take a look behind the scenes with the camera.

