Tom Cruise and Katy Holmes at the premiere of Mission Impossible 3 after the actor gave the cameras one of the longest door-opening scenes. KEYSTONE

Cruise no longer gets a Bugatti, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather no Ferrari. The reasons vary, but the exclusion is more theoretical.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Showbiz and sports celebrities like to show off in the most exclusive luxury sports cars.

But they keep an eye on whether the celebrity owners treat the Ferraris, Bugattis and other cars with dignity.

Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and others are said to no longer be able to buy cars from certain brands because they have broken written or unwritten rules. Show more

Officially, they are just a rumor: the blacklists that luxury car brands keep in order to keep stars away from their cars because they have shown themselves to be unworthy of them.

There are many reasons why showbiz and sports celebrities are no longer given exclusive Ferraris, Bugattis, Lamborghinis and similar cars, as "t-online" writes.

Tom Cruise, for example, is said to no longer be able to buy a Bugatti because he couldn't get the passenger door open on the red carpet at the premiere of Mission Impossible 3. The clip was viewed millions of times. Bugatti is said to have excluded the actor, who also made the odd unpleasant headline away from the red carpet, from its exclusive models.

Ferari is said to have a particularly large number of celebrity ex-customers. Starting with 50 Cent, who announced on Facebook that he wanted a smarter car than the Ferrari 488. The reason for his anger is said to have been a discharged battery.

Justin Bieber has apparently also fallen out with Ferrari. This is because he had several luxury cars redecorated: starting with the color, through unapproved fenders and rims and a completely redesigned vehicle interior. It didn't help that he left his Ferrari 458 F1 in a parking lot in L.A. for two weeks. He had forgotten where he had parked it on a party night.

A few years ago, Justin Bieber bought a new Ferrari 458 Italia.



& Within the first 3 months, he:



• Left it in a hotel parking lot

• Painted & modified it

• Auctioned it off



So, Ferrari blacklisted him from ever buying 1 of their cars again.



Proving how exclusive they are. pic.twitter.com/Jmv33kEuK5 — Victor (@victorbixlerr) August 19, 2024

The music producer Deadmau5 was particularly creative when it came to styling his Ferrari. In doing so, he had infringed Ferrari's trademark rights. The artist is therefore no longer allowed to decorate other exclusive cars.

In Kim Kardashian's case, the origin of her Ferrari is the alleged reason for her exclusion. The Malaysian businessman and alleged financial fraudster Jho Low is said to have given it to her as a gift. She herself is said to have denied ever owning the vehicle.

So Jho Low gives Kim Kardashian cash for her wedding gift which becomes a Ferrari which becomes a Lamborghini which becomes art but also part of which goes to Kanye West as cash, which may have gone to buy more art...



Jeez guys, how does money laundering work? pic.twitter.com/PYtLaEv8Q9 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 5, 2023

According to numerous reports from the parent company in Maranello, boxer Floyd Mayweather no longer gets a Ferrari because he sells his horsepower toys too quickly. Apparently he gets bored of the supercars after a few months, so he sells them off, thereby breaching a contractual clause that the luxury brand imposes on buyers of its most exclusive models - that they keep the car for more than a year and then do not sell it for less than its value. Some also stipulate that the buyer must sell the luxury car back to the manufacturer if they want to get rid of it.

Speaking of selling below value: Acting legend Nicolas Cage is also said to have made this mistake: He is said to have sold the particularly rare Enzo model to pay off tax debts. At a price unworthy of an exclusive Ferrari, which is why there are said to have been no more cars from Maranello for Cage since then.

Nicolas Cage. Ferrari Enzo V12 660.000$ pic.twitter.com/xwXbUGI0Oa — Famosos Y Coches™ (@famososencoche) March 5, 2014

There are also less exclusive and speculative options: BMW is said to have stopped selling cars to Paris Hilton because she was allegedly driving one of their more special models without a driver's license, reports NDTV. The rainbow paintwork was apparently not the problem.

Officially, the luxury car brands do not confirm the blacklists. Moreover, it is hardly possible for them to completely exclude anyone from buying their cars. After all, the coveted vehicles can be purchased via third parties or the used car market. Instead, many luxury brands rely on VIP lists for limited edition models that reward loyal customers who play by the rules.

These lists do not include celebrities who have not treated luxury cars with the humility they deserve.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.