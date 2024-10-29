Teri Garr was particularly successful in Hollywood in the 80s. Archivbild: Mark Tetrrill/AP/dpa

Actress Teri Garr, who starred in hit comedies such as "Tootsie" and "Mr. Mom", is dead. She died in Los Angeles after a long battle with the nerve disease multiple sclerosis.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actress Teri Garr has died at the age of 79.

She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in "Tootsie".

In the 90s, Garr starred in films such as "The Player", "Dumb and Dumber" and "Michael". Show more

Terri Garr began her career in show business as a dancer in the 1960s.

She appeared alongside Elvis Presley in the film musical "Great Nights in Las Vegas", for example. As an actress, she took on supporting roles in films such as "The Dialogue", "Frankenstein Junior" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in the 1970s.

She appeared alongside Dustin Hoffman in the hit comedy "Tootsie" (1982). In this comedy in disguise, directed by Sydney Pollack, they both play unemployed actors in New York.

When Sandy (Garr) once again has bad luck at an audition for a soap opera, Michael (Hoffman) senses his chance and gets the coveted TV role disguised as a woman. "Tootsie" received ten Oscar nominations, including for Garr, but the supporting role Oscar ultimately went to her colleague Jessica Lange.

Multiple sclerosis disease

Garr went on to make the married couple comedy "Mr. Mom" with Michael Keaton, in which the housewife makes a career for herself after her husband loses his job and becomes a househusband.

In the 90s, Garr appeared in films such as "The Player", "Dumb and Dumber" and "Michael". She also frequently appeared in front of television cameras.

Due to her MS illness, she withdrew more and more from acting. In 2002, she publicly announced her diagnosis on Larry King's talk show. For years, Garr campaigned for those affected and for education about the nerve disease.

More videos from the department

SDA