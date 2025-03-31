Ex-Miss Switzerland Hefti and top chef Mlinarevic celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bild: Instagram

Nenad Mlinarevic and Fiona Hefti, who usually keep their relationship private, are celebrating a special anniversary. The top chef shares his joy over two years with the former Miss Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Top chef Nenad Mlinarevic and former Miss Switzerland Fiona Hefti are celebrating their two-year love anniversary with their first public photo together.

Hefti, who now works as a midwife, has lived in seclusion since her divorce in 2015, while Mlinarevic continues to be in the spotlight as a chef and TV judge.

Hefti also inspires Mlinarevic's culinary work - her influence can be seen in his cookbook "Nenad at home" with recipes from her hand. Show more

Top chef Nenad Mlinarevic and Fiona Hefti, the former Miss Switzerland, recently celebrated a significant anniversary. Although the couple are usually discreet about their relationship, Mlinarevic shared his joy publicly at the weekend. In a black and white photo showing the two of them overjoyed, he congratulates his partner on two years of "unconditional love". This is reported by "Nau".

The picture, which shows Mlinarevic sitting on a stool and Hefti on his lap, is the first official photo showing the two of them together. Both are beaming with happiness, underlining the special bond between them. Hefti, who retired from the public eye after her time as Miss Switzerland, now works as a midwife.

Prominent lovers

Before her relationship with Mlinarevic, Hefti was married to commodities trader Christian Wolfensberger, with whom she has three children. After their divorce in 2015, she withdrew from public appearances. Mlinarevic, on the other hand, is still in the spotlight. The chef with Serbian roots has made a name for himself by managing the kitchen at the Park Hotel Vitznau and now runs the Neumarkt restaurant in Zurich. He is also known as a judge on the start-up show "Die Höhle der Löwen".

Despite her reticence in public, Hefti has had an influence on Mlinarevic's work. In his first cookbook "Nenad at home", he pays tribute to her culinary creations, including her poppy seed and carrot and walnut cake. These recipes show that Hefti not only plays an important role in Mlinarevic's life, but also in his kitchen.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.