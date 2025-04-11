Sadness in the international fashion world: Australian model Lucy Markovic died at the age of just 27. Image: Imago

Lucy Markovic walked for designers such as Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armani. Now the Australian model has died of a rare disease at the age of just 27.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She walked for international star designers such as Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armani.

At the age of just 27, Australian model Lucy Markovic has died of a rare disease.

Three weeks ago, Markovic announced on Instagram that she would have to undergo brain surgery - due to a malformation of the blood vessels. Show more

Great sadness in the international fashion world: Australian model Lucy Markovic is dead.

Markovic, who became famous through the casting show "Australia's Next Top Model" and later worked for internationally renowned fashion houses such as Armani and Versace, has died at the age of just 27.

"We are heartbroken," wrote the managers of her agency Elite Model Management in New York on Instagram. Markovic died of an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM for short.

An AVM is a malformation of the blood vessels in the human brain: it consists of a network of vessels in which blood-supplying cerebral arteries and blood-draining cerebral veins are directly connected to each other.

Lucy Markovic: "I'm ready for the next chapter"

Three weeks ago, Lucy Markovic announced on Instagram that she had to undergo brain surgery - due to an AVM. She wrote: "Life is a journey and I'm ready for the next chapter."

Shortly before the sad news of her death, Markovic's family had posted on the model's Instagram page that the 27-year-old was fighting for her life.

A few hours later, the model's mother announced that her daughter had lost the battle. She had died "in peace".

Donatella Versace: "Rest in peace, beautiful girl"

Markovic's death caused great shock in the fashion world. Hundreds of condolences were posted on both the model's Instagram account and that of her agency within a short space of time.

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace was also deeply saddened by the death: "I am so sorry to hear the news about Lucy Markovic. Rest in peace, beautiful girl."

More videos from the department