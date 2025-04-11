Great sadness in the international fashion world: Australian model Lucy Markovic is dead.
Markovic, who became famous through the casting show "Australia's Next Top Model" and later worked for internationally renowned fashion houses such as Armani and Versace, has died at the age of just 27.
"We are heartbroken," wrote the managers of her agency Elite Model Management in New York on Instagram. Markovic died of an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM for short.
An AVM is a malformation of the blood vessels in the human brain: it consists of a network of vessels in which blood-supplying cerebral arteries and blood-draining cerebral veins are directly connected to each other.