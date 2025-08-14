New York gastro temple "Eleven Madison Park". (archive picture) dpa

After four years on a vegan course, Swiss celebrity chef Daniel Humm is reopening his top restaurant for fish and meat - for financial reasons.

After four years of vegan cuisine, meat and fish are back on the menu at the world-famous New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park. "Change is fundamental to who we are and how we grow," announced Swiss chef Daniel Humm on Instagram. Although the menu will remain primarily plant-based, there will be individual dishes with animal products in future - including fish, meat and the famous duck with a lavender and honey glaze.

With this step, the three-star restaurant is ending its purely vegan course, which it embarked on over four years ago for climate ethics reasons, among others. Humm told the New York Times that it had become increasingly difficult to offer both creative and economically viable menus without animal products. The pairing of some wines is also associated with eating meat for many guests.

Meat eaters excluded?

The desire not to exclude guests also prompted him to change direction, explained Humm. After all, the decision to go vegan four years ago was also perceived as a political change of course in the age of the climate crisis - which occasionally led to meat-eating guests feeling excluded. "I realized that the best way to promote plant-based cuisine is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome at the table," the top chef told the newspaper.

According to Humm, the revised menu will continue to comprise seven to nine courses for 365 US dollars - the bill at the end will be rather twice as high with wine accompaniment plus tax and a generous tip. Guests will be able to choose between plant-based and animal-based components. Those who still want a completely vegan menu can order this.

After its reopening in 2021 as a purely vegan restaurant, EMP was initially celebrated internationally, but was also viewed critically. Although it was able to retain its three Michelin stars, the reviews were mixed. Humm emphasized that his return to animal products does not mean turning away from the plant-based approach: "Our foundation remains plant-based."