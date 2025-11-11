Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is angry. David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has had enough of demands to adapt his menus to guests who are using weight loss injections such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. In an interview, the Brit rails against "ridiculous ideas" to introduce small portions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gordon Ramsay rejects special menus for people who use weight loss injections like Ozempic and explains: "The problem is that people eat too much."

The celebrity chef criticizes "mini portions" and makes fun of the idea of designing tasting menus for "Ozempic eaters".

Ramsay is also annoyed by influencers who ruin the experience for other guests with light rings and cell phone videos. Show more

Gordon Ramsay remains true to his reputation: in an interview with theSunday Times, the British TV chef didn't mince his words when he spoke about the growing number of diners who have less appetite thanks to drugs such as Ozempic or Mounjaro - and therefore expect smaller portions. For Ramsay, this is an absolute no-go.

The 59-year-old reacted irritably to his colleague Heston Blumenthal's suggestion to offer a "mindful" menu with smaller courses at "The Fat Duck" in future. Ramsay thinks nothing of it: "It's complete nonsense. There's no way we're going to give in to this trend," he said. The real reason for many weight problems is simple - "people eat too much".

He finds it downright absurd that he is now supposed to develop special tasting menus for guests with weight loss injections. Literally, he says he doesn't want to start "cooking menus for people who just want to avoid feeling like 'fat idiots' at 10.30pm".

Ramsay runs numerous restaurants around the world

Ozempic and Mounjaro, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, curb hunger and have become popular lifestyle drugs. However, Ramsay does not want to derive any special culinary treatment from this.

In addition to the debate about portions, Ramsay also took a swipe at influencers. He is annoyed by guests who use ring lights and cell phones during the meal: "Those damn lights and the posts about the 'best food in the world'", he mocked. In the USA in particular, table manners are catastrophic - people are constantly taking photos with flashes, he complained.

Ramsay runs restaurants around the world, including the Gordon Ramsay Burger in Las Vegas, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in London and Le Pressoir d'Argent in Bordeaux. And he continues to grow: in the Downtown Disney District in California, he will soon be opening the British-inspired gastropub The Carnaby, which, according to Disney Parks, is intended to capture "the energy of London in the 1960s".