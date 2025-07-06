Point Nemo is the furthest point on earth from the mainland - and Tristan da Cunha is the most isolated inhabited archipelago. Find out what makes both places so special in the blue News video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Point Nemo is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean between Chile and New Zealand and is considered the most remote point in the world.

Due to its remoteness, Point Nemo receives hardly any nutrients and is isolated from ocean currents, making it rather unattractive for underwater wildlife.

Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic is the most remote inhabited place on earth. A supply ship only docks here every few months and there is no airport. Show more

"Go where the pepper grows" - this is still said today when a fellow human being is annoying and you want to send them as far away as possible.

Pepper used to be imported exclusively from India. A country that was considered almost unreachable for our ancestors - a symbol of maximum remoteness.

In fact, there are of course much more remote places in the world: Point Nemo is the most remote point on earth, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, 2688 kilometers from any land.

The most isolated inhabited archipelago in the world

If you want to be nice to a pain in the neck, you better wish it to Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic.

The most isolated inhabited island in the world is over 2100 kilometers away from the nearest land and is only visited by a ship every few months. Its closest neighbors are actually the astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS).

The loneliest spot on earth and an island in the middle of nowhere: find out what makes these two places so special in the video.

